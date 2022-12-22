Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Here’s What Happens INSIDE the TRON Train Tunnel in Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad is reopening after being closed since 2018. The train got a bit of a makeover, including a new narration and a new route that just so happens to go under Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction — TRON Lightcycle Run. We got the chance to climb aboard the train, and now we’re showing you what it’s like to go through the TRON tunnel on the train in Magic Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
disneyfoodblog.com
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Reopening Date For the TRAIN in Magic Kingdom!
HUGE NEWS for Disney World fans: the Walt Disney World Railroad is finally BACK! We’re heading to Magic Kingdom now to check it out. The Walt Disney World Railroad is a Magic Kingdom attraction that’s been closed for multiple years now, but it is finally reopening to guests TODAY! We got the chance to ride the train and check out the new changes and couldn’t wait to share more details with you!
disneyfoodblog.com
SPOTTED! The NEW Stoney Clover Lane Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
2022 has been a big year for Minnie ears!. From lumberjack ears to character ears — there are SO many pairs to choose from out there. Recently, a new pair of Minnie ears arrived in Disneyland that Stoney Clover Lane fans will adore — and today we saw them in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
disneyfoodblog.com
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Stays at Highest Price on Christmas Eve in Disney World
Merry Christmas Eve to those of you who celebrate! If you don’t — Happy Saturday!. If you’re in the parks, you can watch some special holiday entertainment over the next few days, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab around the resort. While all of that is wonderful, there can be some downsides to visiting during the most magical time of the year — primarily crowds. And with big crowds and high levels of demand for the parks can come some BIG increases on Genie+ prices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing…
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: There’s a NEW ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mug in Disney World!
We can’t lie, we make stops at Oga’s Cantina more than we would care to admit. We’ve been in Hollywood Studios a lot lately and this park hasn’t been short on news! Between the newest 2023 Mickey Ears to the latest updates about the upcoming restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and new merchandise, Hollywood Studios has been at the forefront of our minds. Today, we found something new over at Oga’s Cantina that Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST
Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: CHANGES Made to the Magic Kingdom Train!
The Walt Disney World Railroad REOPENED today in Magic Kingdom! That’s right — the Magic Kingdom train is finally BACK! We had the opportunity to ride the train as part of a Disney media event, so we got to check out a few major CHANGES in this popular attraction. Come with us to see how the railroad is different now than it was before its multi-year closure!
disneyfoodblog.com
Full List of HOURS for the Magic Kingdom TRAIN
The Walt Disney World Railroad is OPEN in Magic Kingdom, and we were one of the first people on the newly reopened train!. If you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom soon, you’ll be able to hop on and ride the train to the 3 stations around this park. But before you can get on, you’ll need to know what times the train is open! Take a look at the opening hours here.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney ‘Anastasia’ and Lunar New Year Merchandise Just Dropped Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s a little too late to complete your Christmas shopping (if you’re doing it online), but that shouldn’t stop you from shopping for yourself!. No matter...
disneyfoodblog.com
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney REVIEW: A Best of the Fest EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Dish
Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s shortest festival but it packs a wallop when it comes to the food offered there. From savory dishes to sugary snacks, a lot of the food focuses on hearty comfort foods. One of the more interesting dishes was the Peanut Stew from the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Prices Soar for Holiday Weekend in Disney World
We’ve been taking in all the sights and sounds from the parks this week so you can be prepared for your next trip. From crowds to wait times to Genie+, we’re keeping track of it all. And today, Genie+ has reached its highest price yet again. It’s no...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: BIG Disney World NEWS in 2022
OKAY, everyone — it’s time for the Sparknotes version of what all happened in the Disney World parks (and the Disney company, in general) during 2022. (Spoiler alert — it was a LOT.) The changes, events, and announcements that happened this year will continue to impact the...
disneyfoodblog.com
See Disney’s NEW Light-Up 2023 Mickey Ears!
It’s almost time for the New Year! (And we honestly, can’t believe it!) Disney has been busy preparing for 2023 by reopening the Walt Disney World Railroad, giving us more details about brand-new nighttime shows, and releasing new merchandise for the new year. Now Disney has released even more merchandise for 2023 that’s lighting up our lives — literally!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Sit at a CELEBRITY Table in Disney World. Find Out Where!
Okay, so you know us — you know that we will ALWAYS turn left at World Showcase and head straight to the Mexico Pavilion to visit La Cava del Tequila. We haven’t met many margaritas there we didn’t like, and we will keep going back again and again. We’re not alone, though — a certain celebrity has also been known to hang out at La Cava del Tequila, so much so that he now has his own table there (and we’re just a little jealous).
disneyfoodblog.com
A Show Has Reopened With Some CHANGES in EPCOT
If you’re heading to Disney World soon and haven’t been in a while, you might be surprised to see some of the CHANGES taking place in the parks. The TRON coaster is nearing completion in Magic Kingdom, there’s new audio on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and construction on the Moana attraction in EPCOT is moving along. Recently, another Disney show saw some changes and we’re going to explore it now.
Comments / 0