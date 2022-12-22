Multiple ticketed after illegally killing a turkey

WARREN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Multiple individuals were ticketed after allegedly killing a turkey illegally, and driving through a farm field to do so.

On December 7, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) received a complaint about an illegally taken turkey in the trunk of a vehicle in the town of Worcester. After the ECOs tracked down the car and interviewed the complainant, they learned the turkey had been taken from the town of Warren just a day before.

Three more subjects were interviewed before ECOs pieced together what happened. They determined that the group of individuals had allegedly driven through a farm field, and picked up speed driving towards a flock of turkeys. ECOs say two of them shot out of the car, killing one of the turkeys.

Both unnamed shooters were ticketed for taking protected wildlife contrary to regulations, as well as taking a turkey out of season, possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, and taking wildlife with the aid of a motor vehicle. One shooter was also ticketed for possessing an untagged deer, the carcass of which was found in the vehicle of the trunk as well.

The driver was ticketed for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. All individuals, who were unnamed, received tickets returnable to the Town of Warren Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.