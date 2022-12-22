Read full article on original website
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
digitalspy.com
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
toofab.com
Twister Sequel 'Twisters' Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
It will open against a Transformers flick and a week before Marvel's Thunderbolts. The 1996 blockbuster movie "Twister" is finally getting a long-awaited sequel, titled "Twisters," barreling into theaters Summer 2024. Universal Pictures announced this week that the film will be released on July 19, 2024. As it stands, the...
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all. In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.
TechRadar
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,’ but Still Has Regrets
Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ABC News
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi tells fans to give new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran 'a break'
Zachary Levi urged restless fans to "be patient" as James Gunn and Peter Safran chart a new future for DC Comics superheroes, including the character he plays, Shazam. In the last week, some fans were so vocal in their criticism of some of the pair's decisions, like not having Henry Cavill return as Superman, that Gunn responded to the "disrespectful outcry," saying, "No one loves to be harassed or called names."
CNET
Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Gizmodo
Marvel Announces Planet of the Apes Comics Team, Reprint of Old Apes Comics
The Planet of the Apes franchise has been on ice since the reboot films wrapped up with 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Fox is preparing to start the films up again in 2024, meaning we’ll see what the series is like now that Disney has a hold of it. And with Disney comes Marvel, which means some new comics.
TechRadar
Every Marvel Phase 4 movie and TV show ranked, from worst to best
Full spoilers for Marvel Phase 4 follow. You’ve been warned. Marvel Phase 4 has drawn to a close. The first part of the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with some terrific films and shows interspersed with plenty of middling to poor offerings. Given Marvel’s track record for making highly entertaining films, that’s something of a disappointment.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are all making the same joke about two missing characters
A classic Vader meme is doing the rounds
game-news24.com
Official date & time for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 Release date & time
The series is going to go on hiatus for a while after the Yellowstone Season 5 episode 7. Everything’s ready and ready for the mid-season finale of Yellowstone. Here’s where you should watch this. When to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?. Paramount Network will air Yellowstone season...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
IGN
Cold-Blooded-Killer Cassian Andor Finally Resurrects Star Wars’ Forgotten Allure
You’d think that the grimey, used future, in a galaxy far far away that’s in a perpetual state of war would create more characters like Cassian Andor. So many heroes in Star Wars are like Luke Skywalker, morally righteous individuals who always take the lawful good path. With the new Disney+ show, Andor, we finally get to see the Rebellion get its hands dirty as it starts to resist Imperial rule. In this Andor reaction, we’re going to talk about how Star Wars’ Andor is finally resurrecting Star Wars' forgotten allure.
ComicBook
DC's James Gunn Debunks Claim That Green Lantern HBO Max Series Was Canceled
The anxiety and confusion over what is happening in the DC Universe continue today, as DC Studios head James Gunn has once again taken to Twitter to address rumors that have been floating around about the franchise. The latest exchange comes from a news article posted over at CBR, which cited fanboy scooper Daniel RPK's report that " the Green Lantern series, originally announced for premiere on the HBO Max streaming service, has been scrapped."
