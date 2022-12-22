Read full article on original website
2 NEW Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped Online!
We've already shared our 2023 ultimate guides to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as a list of the best Disney hotels for the new year. But, if you're looking for a Disney way to celebrate the new year without being in the parks, there are some new Minnie ears you can't miss!
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website
If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
The Pearl-Covered Mickey Head That’ll Make You Whip Out Your Christmas Gift Card!
BaubleBar is constantly blessing...
How Disney World Is Getting BETTER in 2023
There are several things we’re DREADING about Disney World in 2023, like surge pricing, larger crowds, and several major ride closures. But there are also many ways in which Disney World is going to be BETTER than ever next year. New rides are going to open, some existing rides...
SPOTTED! The NEW Stoney Clover Lane Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
2022 has been a big year for Minnie ears!. From lumberjack ears to character ears — there are SO many pairs to choose from out there. Recently, a new pair of Minnie ears arrived in Disneyland that Stoney Clover Lane fans will adore — and today we saw them in Disney World!
Genie+ Stays at Highest Price on Christmas Eve in Disney World
Merry Christmas Eve to those of you who celebrate! If you don’t — Happy Saturday!. If you’re in the parks, you can watch some special holiday entertainment over the next few days, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab around the resort. While all of that is wonderful, there can be some downsides to visiting during the most magical time of the year — primarily crowds. And with big crowds and high levels of demand for the parks can come some BIG increases on Genie+ prices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing…
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST
Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to EPCOT in 2023
How are you gonna make reservations to dine in space? When will you be able to see Te Fiti up close in person? And is there a way to swim alongside the dolphins in the EPCOT aquariums?. We’re uncovering the answers to all of these questions — and MANY more...
See Disney’s NEW Light-Up 2023 Mickey Ears!
It’s almost time for the New Year! (And we honestly, can’t believe it!) Disney has been busy preparing for 2023 by reopening the Walt Disney World Railroad, giving us more details about brand-new nighttime shows, and releasing new merchandise for the new year. Now Disney has released even more merchandise for 2023 that’s lighting up our lives — literally!
PHOTOS: There’s a NEW ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mug in Disney World!
We can’t lie, we make stops at Oga’s Cantina more than we would care to admit. We’ve been in Hollywood Studios a lot lately and this park hasn’t been short on news! Between the newest 2023 Mickey Ears to the latest updates about the upcoming restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and new merchandise, Hollywood Studios has been at the forefront of our minds. Today, we found something new over at Oga’s Cantina that Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy!
Disney ‘Anastasia’ and Lunar New Year Merchandise Just Dropped Online
No matter...
HUGE Updates from TRON, the Train, and the ‘Moana’ Attraction in Disney World
Whether you’re ready or not, it’s coming up FAST — and next year is sure to be a big one for Disney World. Between new restaurants, attractions, and more, there are a lot of ongoing projects throughout the parks and resorts. Luckily, we’re keeping track of them all — so let’s check out the latest construction updates from around Disney World!
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
Disney REVIEW: A Best of the Fest EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Dish
Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s shortest festival but it packs a wallop when it comes to the food offered there. From savory dishes to sugary snacks, a lot of the food focuses on hearty comfort foods. One of the more interesting dishes was the Peanut Stew from the...
You Can Sit at a CELEBRITY Table in Disney World. Find Out Where!
Okay, so you know us — you know that we will ALWAYS turn left at World Showcase and head straight to the Mexico Pavilion to visit La Cava del Tequila. We haven’t met many margaritas there we didn’t like, and we will keep going back again and again. We’re not alone, though — a certain celebrity has also been known to hang out at La Cava del Tequila, so much so that he now has his own table there (and we’re just a little jealous).
