Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Warming trend begins tomorrow as temps finally lift above freezing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Merry Christmas Eve Eve! We only hit 25 this afternoon! Chilly chilly!Temperatures dropped below freezing at 8:53am yesterday and we won't warm back to 35º until tomorrow afternoon.Continue those cold weather precautions as we wake up to the upper 20s tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies.Our morning clouds clear out for afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 30s and LIGHT northwesterly winds. Santa arrives in North Texas to temperatures in the low 20s and mostly clear skies. Christmas Day is looking perfect for taking those new toys outside! Highs warm into the mid 40s with lots of sunshine. If the 40s aren't warm enough for ya, just wait until next week. We are back to the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and then 70 on Thursday.It looks like we will wrap up 2022 with some rain and storms. Wishing everyone and their families a Merry Christmas!
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Holiday Travel Plans Altered by Severe Winter Weather

Holiday travel was a nightmare for millions of Americans on this Christmas day. While not so bad in North Texas, winter weather caused all kinds of problems around the country. Still, travelers were willing to try their luck to be with loved ones. A warm welcome from family is part...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Dangerously cold conditions in NE Texas Thursday night, Friday morning

Sub-freezing temperatures have settled in across Northeast Texas, and we anticipate dangerously cold conditions overnight. Currently across the region, we have temperatures in the low to mid teens, along with northwesterly winds 25 to 35 MPH. Soon, temperatures will dip down into the single digits. We expect overnight lows in the mid to upper single digits, with wind chill values in the negative teens. Northeast Texas remains under a wind chill advisory as well as a hard freeze warning. Tonight along with single-digit lows, we expect continued northwesterly winds 15 to 25 MPH, gusting to 35. Friday, partly sunny and cold, with afternoon highs in the low 20s.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

