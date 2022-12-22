Read full article on original website
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
Accident reported on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade. This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel. Authorities are advising drivers headed...
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man. Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs. If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at...
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the...
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
Laredo Police searching for driver tied to fatal hit and run accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver allegedly tied to a hit and run accident. The Laredo Police Department is searching for Ramiro Arael Hernandez Campillo, 41. Campillo is believed to be the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer tied to the hit and run accident that...
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and left another in serious condition. The accident happened early Sunday morning at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the vehicle crashed into a light...
7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas
Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
Police, volunteers give back to children in hospitals
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before Christmas, Laredo Police and the Sheriff’s Office stopped by Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital to share the holiday spirit. Volunteers also joined to drop off gifts for the children staying at the Pediatric unit. Nurses, Doctors, First responders, and staff were also...
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A severe car accident on a busy Laredo road leaves one man dead and another in serious condition over the weekend. The incident happened at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the car reportedly crashed...
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Arctic Chill has Arrived!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An arctic airmass has arrived. This is a large system, and will bring a hard freeze, temperatures at dawn Friday, Saturday, and Christmas mornings in the 20′s. It will be windy tonight, the winds will not be as strong Friday, and will be nearly calm Friday night, leading to the coldest temperatures of this event Saturday dawn. The air will be crisp and dry. A warming trend will begin Monday.
Warming trend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning freezing temperatures in the 30s this morning. Temps should increase into the upper 50s with sunny skies a high of 63.One more chilly night a low of 37 with mostly clear skies . Tomorrow patchy fog in the early morning hours , in...
