‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ And ‘Aftersun’ Lead London Film Critics Circle Nominations

By Zac Ntim
 4 days ago

Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin leads this year’s London Film Critics Circle nominations with nine nods, followed by Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed debut Aftersun , which nabbed eight nominations.

Both films clocked nominations for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of The Year, Director of the Year, and Screenwriter of the Year. The two films also clocked multiple acting noms, with Paul Mescal picking up a Best Actor nod for his role in Aftersun . Frankie Corio, who plays his daughter in the pic, is nominated for Young British/Irish performer. Banshees stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively.

Elsewhere, Todd Field’s high-art drama Tár and Everything Everywhere All at Once by The Daniels both scored six nominations. The Best Foreign Language category features five pics, including the Irish-language drama The Quiet Girl and Alice Diop’s fiction debut Saint Omer .

“As always, our nominees stand out from others because our members actually see all of the films that are released each year,” said Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section. “So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best of the movies we watched in 2022. And each year it’s great that we can highlight films, filmmakers, and performances that deserve attention.”

This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at a ceremony at London’s Mayfair Hotel on February 5, 2023. This year’s ceremony will be the Critics group’s first in-person event since the pandemic.

Check the full nominations list below:

FILM OF THE YEAR
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award: BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

The Philip French Award:
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER sponsored by MetFilm
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie
Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O’Reilly
Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany
A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami
Scale – dir Joseph Pierce

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting

