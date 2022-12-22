Read full article on original website
Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather
Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.
