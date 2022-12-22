Read full article on original website
Related
Peru arrests six generals amid graft investigation of ex-President Castillo
LIMA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The anti-corruption unit of Peru's attorney general's office on Monday detained six generals amid an investigation into allegations the government of ousted former President Pedro Castillo illegally promoted police and military officers.
Ten dead after bus hit mine in Burkina Faso: governor
Ten passengers riding a bus died when their vehicle struck a mine in eastern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said on Monday. The mini-bus hit a mine on a road near the village of Bougui on Sunday afternoon and the explosion killed 10 passengers, Colonel Hubert Yameogo said in a statement.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years
Ukraine news - live: Kyiv aiming for February peace summit, says foreign minister
Ukraine's foreign minister has said that the government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February.Dmytro Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year. “Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he told the Associated Press on Boxing Day. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”Ukraine hopes to hold the summit at the UN with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator, Mr Kuleba added. “He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and...
Comments / 0