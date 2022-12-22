Ukraine's foreign minister has said that the government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February.Dmytro Kuleba also said Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year. “Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he told the Associated Press on Boxing Day. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”Ukraine hopes to hold the summit at the UN with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator, Mr Kuleba added. “He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and...

54 MINUTES AGO