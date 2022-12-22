Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Repairers of the Breach Christmas lunch warms hearts
The bitterly cold temperatures made for a busy week for warming shelters. Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach was open 24/7 for days, but they still found time to celebrate Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Community Projects for Seniors' Christmas meals for 36th year
MILWAUKEE - They could have spent Christmas morning at home with their own families, but for the 36th year in a row, a Milwaukee nonprofit came together to ensure some of our most vulnerable neighbors were taken care of on Christmas, and it all started with food. Inside the Annunciation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer
Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chanukah in the Village in Mequon, 'celebrating a year of unity'
MEQUON, Wis. - A menorah lighting ceremony took place Sunday, Sept. 25 at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon as part of Chanukah in the Village. There were several activities for families to enjoy, including arcade games, art, a glow-in-the-dark dance floor, a buffet and much more. "It's a day...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donations help Milwaukee youth center spread joy after gifts stolen
MILWAUKEE - The season of giving was in full swing this Christmas Eve. New Hope Youth and Family Services brought kids joy by handing out presents at a group home after, earlier this week, founders said burglars broke into their building and stole coats, televisions and gifts meant for kids.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last-minute Christmas shoppers 'do what they gotta do' at Meijer
OAK CREEK, Wis. - No matter how hard you try to get everything you need ahead of Christmas, it always seems there's at least an item or two you need to pick up the day before – if not your whole shopping list. The push to get those last-minute...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter in ICU after West Allis multi-vehicle crash
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Mequon Fire Department firefighter Josh Lipp sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash in West Allis Friday morning, Dec. 23. A woman died as a result of the crash. One person was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Dec. 26 - Jan. 2
MILWAUKEE - As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year. The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northcott Neighborhood House Christmas dinner, toy giveaway
MILWAUKEE. - A community organization made Christmas morning extra bright for Milwaukee families on Sunday, Dec. 25. "We feel good. We feel reward. We feel so much love," said Elizabeth Coggs. The Christmas spirit warmed hearts inside Milwaukee's Northcott Neighborhood House. "It’s a blessing to be a blessing," said Coggs....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Lutheran senior brings Christmas spirit to Vikings hoops
MILWAUKEE - Her grandfather encouraged her love of basketball by playing pick-up in her driveway, and now she's part of a team on the rise that has some lofty goals. That's what makes Noel Greene this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "Our team has been great this year," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last-minute holiday shoppers brave bitter cold: 'We're scrambling'
MILWAUKEE - Last-minute shopping can be painful, but it's not usually as painful as it was for some shoppers Friday, Dec. 23. Downtown was desolate, and some places closed altogether. The bitter cold even shut down some of the biggest retailers – but at least one place saved those who waited.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve live nativity offers 'a different viewpoint'
OAK CREEK, Wis. - In a time of joy and celebration, an Oak Creek church on Saturday brought the Christmas story to life. The Salvation Army church celebrated Jesus' birth with a live nativity. The tradition has been going for 22 years. "It gives you a different viewpoint of just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 29th and Lisbon; 1 woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near 29th and Lisbon on Saturday, Dec 24. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
Comments / 0