ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer

Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chanukah in the Village in Mequon, 'celebrating a year of unity'

MEQUON, Wis. - A menorah lighting ceremony took place Sunday, Sept. 25 at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon as part of Chanukah in the Village. There were several activities for families to enjoy, including arcade games, art, a glow-in-the-dark dance floor, a buffet and much more. "It's a day...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Donations help Milwaukee youth center spread joy after gifts stolen

MILWAUKEE - The season of giving was in full swing this Christmas Eve. New Hope Youth and Family Services brought kids joy by handing out presents at a group home after, earlier this week, founders said burglars broke into their building and stole coats, televisions and gifts meant for kids.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon firefighter in ICU after West Allis multi-vehicle crash

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Mequon Fire Department firefighter Josh Lipp sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash in West Allis Friday morning, Dec. 23. A woman died as a result of the crash. One person was arrested.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Dec. 26 - Jan. 2

MILWAUKEE - As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year. The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northcott Neighborhood House Christmas dinner, toy giveaway

MILWAUKEE. - A community organization made Christmas morning extra bright for Milwaukee families on Sunday, Dec. 25. "We feel good. We feel reward. We feel so much love," said Elizabeth Coggs. The Christmas spirit warmed hearts inside Milwaukee's Northcott Neighborhood House. "It’s a blessing to be a blessing," said Coggs....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lutheran senior brings Christmas spirit to Vikings hoops

MILWAUKEE - Her grandfather encouraged her love of basketball by playing pick-up in her driveway, and now she's part of a team on the rise that has some lofty goals. That's what makes Noel Greene this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "Our team has been great this year," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Last-minute holiday shoppers brave bitter cold: 'We're scrambling'

MILWAUKEE - Last-minute shopping can be painful, but it's not usually as painful as it was for some shoppers Friday, Dec. 23. Downtown was desolate, and some places closed altogether. The bitter cold even shut down some of the biggest retailers – but at least one place saved those who waited.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Eve live nativity offers 'a different viewpoint'

OAK CREEK, Wis. - In a time of joy and celebration, an Oak Creek church on Saturday brought the Christmas story to life. The Salvation Army church celebrated Jesus' birth with a live nativity. The tradition has been going for 22 years. "It gives you a different viewpoint of just...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 29th and Lisbon; 1 woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near 29th and Lisbon on Saturday, Dec 24. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy