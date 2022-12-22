Read full article on original website
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
ComicBook
Sasha Banks Drops a Hint at a Possible Post-WWE Name Change
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly leaving WWE at the start of 2023 and is already booked to appear at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. There's been plenty of speculation about Banks' future ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, including what he name might be if she tries to wrestle anywhere outside of WWE.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires
The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
ComicBook
WWE Teasing New Match Type For Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
WWE's first premium live event of the new year promises to be among the most crucial shows on the 2023 calendar. WWE Royal Rumble goes down at the end of January and will lock in at least two title matches for April's WWE WrestleMania 39. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will go on to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and either Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the Showcase of the Immortals, respectively, barring any unexpected title changes between now and April.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
ComicBook
Tony Khan Opens Up About Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
For the first time in its short history, All Elite Wrestling lost one of its stars to WWE this year. While the day was inevitable, as the young company would not be able to retain all of its expiring three-year contracts, many were shocked at who that first man to jump was: former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Beyond his executive title, Rhodes is a spiritual founder of AEW, as his involvement in producing the now-iconic independent pay-per-view ALL IN is credited with helping birth Tony Khan's promotion. Despite being incredibly integral to its formation, Rhodes began to seemingly sour on AEW in Fall 2021 after he started receiving less-than-favorable crowd reactions.
wrestletalk.com
Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)
Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
ComicBook
Watch: WWE Star Gets "Arrested" for Crashing a Christmas Party
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made headlines back at Thanksgiving when they crashed the Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and attacked Rey Mysterio. The two tried to pull off the same stunt again on Christmas Eve, only this time the Mysterios were ready. Rey dared for the two to settle things outside, then quickly revealed he had called the cops to apprehend the two. Dominik wound up getting "arrested and put in the back of a police car while Ripley angrily shouted at the cops.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn promise to mangle John Cena and Kevin Owens
Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have bad intentions in mind for John Cena and Kevin Owens. Reigns and Zayn did not mince their words when addressing Cena and Owens, who they will face in a tag team match on the final SmackDown of 2022. Last week,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Loses It on WWE SmackDown, Attacks a Cameraman
Last week WWE fans were introduced to Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, proving that he wasn't the one responsible for the attacks on LA Knight. Tonight Wyatt came out to address Uncle Howdy, Knight, and where he is personally, but his earnest promo was cut short. Wyatt started losing his train of thought and then he bent down and looked out of it for a minute, and that's when he suddenly charged forward toward the cameraman and attacked him, locking him in a submission until he was freed by security.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Looking To Pursue Acting Career
There have been several wrestlers who have been able to find success in Hollywood after becoming a star in WWE and it looks like one top name is looking to break into the acting world. Seth Rollins recently spoke to WQAD News about his wife Becky Lynch’s aspirations, and he confirmed that she’s looking to do more acting work.
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Gets Married
It’s certainly been an exciting year for NXT star Ivy Nile as she announced her engagement to Ari Levy earlier this year when she posted the following back in February:. It looks like Ivy Nile and Ari Levy have officially tied the knot as the NXT star posted a photo on Friday which shows her and Ari in wedding attire along with a caption which said, “For the rest of my life.”
