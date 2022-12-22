ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
HART COUNTY, KY

