Albany, NY

WNYT

New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital City Rescue Mission prepares 3,000 Christmas meals

The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany made sure those in need were able to have a warm and safe Christmas. Despite fears that the mission would not be able to keep up with the demands for food and shelter, they were able to prepare 3,000 meals for anyone who needed it.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Anxious Albany airport travelers trying to return home

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. While there were some delayed flights out of Albany International Airport on Monday morning, most appeared to be running on time. A good rule of thumb is if you do have to travel on Monday,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

New fishing shop opens in Lake George

Fish 307 has a new location about three miles north of the current store at the Lake George Factory Outlets. The shop started in 1992 as Peace Pipe Bait and Tackle in Bolton Landing. Business grew, and a toll-free number was needed for out-of-town customers. The only number available was...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
troyny.gov

City Hall Closed for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

TROY, NY (December 22, 2022) – City officials have announced that City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26th, and Monday, January 2nd in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Normal garbage and recycling collection will occur as scheduled for both dates; bulk waste, bagged...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged with neglecting dog

An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Last-minute shoppers at Stuyvesant Plaza brave Christmas Eve cold

Even with the weather being as cold as it was, many people across the Capital Region were still squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland had lots of shoppers, working hard to make sure everything on their Christmas list was checked off. Hear from some of them by...
GUILDERLAND, NY

