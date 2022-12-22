ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games The post Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on KION546.
Warchant TV: Florida State coaches, players embracing bowl opportunity

Florida State is in Orlando chasing a season-ending win in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It would mark the program’s 25th season with ten or more wins, a source of pride shared by several players during FSU’s turn at the Player Coordinator Press Conference on Monday afternoon. Talented prospects Jared Verse and Jammie Robinson have still not disclosed their decision to return in 2023 or enter their names into the NFL Draft but stressed their focus and dedication to closing the season out on a successful note.
Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson Details Oregon Commitment

Via Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) After a very successful signing day for Oregon, they continued the momentum the next day landing a commitment from 2024 4-star WR Jordan Anderson, a top 100 player in his class according to the On3 Consensus. Despite being very early in the cycle, the 6-foot, 160-pounder...
