fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi Shows Off New Christmas Arrivals
Volunteers at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg handmade Christmas outfits for the newest arrivals on the Labor and Delivery Unit. One of the unit’s nurses, Rachel Johnson, photographed the bundles of joy as a gift to parents.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
koamnewsnow.com
Last minute shoppers in Pittsburg purchase final gifts
Pittsburg, Kan. - Last minute shoppers are making final purchases for Christmas gifts at the Meadowbrook mall. Barbara Tavernaro did some shopping yesterday and continues today. She says the last two days before Christmas is the best time to go shopping because she can find things she has not seen earlier.
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
KCTV 5
Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures
BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, earlier this week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
hometowngirard.com
Victory Life Church begins construction for new childcare facility and autism clinic
On December 9, 2022, Integrated Behavior Technologies, Inc. (IBT) celebrated the upcoming opening of their SEK Clinic with a groundbreaking ceremony, on location in Pittsburg, Kansas. The clinic, in conjunction with the new Sonshine Child Care Facility, will both be located at Victory Life Church, 681 S Highway 69, Pittsburg, Kansas.
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County. The investigation found that a 2020 […]
republic-online.com
Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fort Scott interim City Manager named
FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Fort Scott City Commission announced their pick for the City Manager position. The commission’s choice of Brad Matkin to take over the role was confirmed Tuesday in a unanimous vote. He will replace current City Manager, Jeff Hancock. Hancock will stay on for three months to help make it a smooth transition.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
koamnewsnow.com
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
Fort Scott Tribune
Thurston hangs up the badge from FSPD
Brian Thurston’s retirement plans are a far cry from this 15-year career in law enforcement with the Fort Scott Police Department. Thurston, 50, retired from active duty in November, and a retirement reception was held Nov. 29. Thurston, a Fort Scott native who began his career as a patrol officer in 2007, worked his way up through the ranks to his most recent title, detective sergeant.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
