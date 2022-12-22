Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are 11-3 on the year, and they'll be looking for win No. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in a noon Christmas Eve matchup. This season, Seattle has been one of the streakiest teams in the NFL. Pete Carroll's group got out to a blazing 6-3 start through nine games, but a 1-4 record since then with a lone win over the lowly Los Angeles Rams during that stretch raises the stakes for this week's game. Standing at 7-7 and currently being one spot shy of making the playoffs in the NFC, the Seahawks are in major need of an upset win on the road in order to spoil the Chiefs' holiday and keep their own ship afloat.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, and they're back on their home field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. In a matchup between former AFC West rivals, Kansas City has won three of the past four outings against Seattle but lost the most recent one back in 2018. That was a high-scoring affair that ended in a final outcome leaning 38-31 in favor of the Seahawks and while that offense may not be as potent this time around, the Chiefs could still have their hands full on Saturday.
Wichita Eagle
Ron Rivera Won’t Commit to Starting QB After Loss to 49ers
Two months after handing the keys to quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders could again find themselves in a QB conundrum following Saturday’s 37–20 loss to the 49ers. Making his eighth start of the season, Heinicke posted modest numbers before two costly fourth-quarter turnovers led coach Ron Rivera to...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Are Far From Complacent After Christmas Eve Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' wins in Weeks 14 and 15 were far from pretty, as a near collapse led to the Denver Broncos making things close and an unfocused afternoon allowed the Houston Texans to push Andy Reid's group into overtime. Week 16's Christmas Eve win over the Seattle Seahawks was nothing like that, however, as the outcome of the game was never truly in question and the home team still won by 14 points despite a garbage-time touchdown from the visitors.
Wichita Eagle
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
Wichita Eagle
Meet the Chiefs’ latest touchdown-reception machine: running back Jerick McKinnon
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon came into this season with just seven touchdown receptions in his first five NFL campaigns, and no more than two in any one year. Well, McKinnon recorded his sixth touchdown reception of the season on Saturday in the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game
The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
Wichita Eagle
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders headlines Chiefs’ inactives vs. Seahawks in Week 16
The Chiefs are missing a key member of their defensive line rotation in Week 16. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is among the Chiefs’ six inactive players for Saturday’s noon game against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium. Saunders missed all three days of practice...
Wichita Eagle
LIVE SOON: Chiefs improve to 12-3 with victory over Seahawks. Let’s talk about it at 5pm
The Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 on a bitterly cold Saturday at GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead. Defense led the way but didn’t go it alone. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and Travis Kelce caught 72 yards’ worth of passes on two plays. Most importantly, the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
On the difference between chopped liver and cheeseburgers in paradise for KC Chiefs
In a meeting with reporters in his Missouri Western dorm room near the end of training camp in St. Joseph, Chiefs coach Andy Reid repeatedly was asked about the popular perception that the AFC West, and the AFC itself by extension, had radically ramped up. The implication from pundits around...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs played a boring football game — but with one very key development
The ball rested at the 41-yard line on fourth down, 3 yards shy of the marker, and the Seahawks elected to keep their offense on the field. Quarterback Geno Smith would drop back in the pocket and whip a pass to the left, only for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis to swat it down incomplete.
