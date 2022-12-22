The Kansas City Chiefs are 11-3 on the year, and they'll be looking for win No. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in a noon Christmas Eve matchup. This season, Seattle has been one of the streakiest teams in the NFL. Pete Carroll's group got out to a blazing 6-3 start through nine games, but a 1-4 record since then with a lone win over the lowly Los Angeles Rams during that stretch raises the stakes for this week's game. Standing at 7-7 and currently being one spot shy of making the playoffs in the NFC, the Seahawks are in major need of an upset win on the road in order to spoil the Chiefs' holiday and keep their own ship afloat.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO