Steph Curry Injury Re-Evaluation Results Revealed

The Golden State Warriors haven't been doing so well since Steph Curry's injury, but fortunately, it looks like Curry is making good progress. The Warriors put out an official press release revealing the results of Curry's re-evaluation and the date of his next re-evaluation. "Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered...
Steph Curry Gives Hopeful Return Date From Injury

The Golden State Warriors are waiting eagerly for their superstar point guard Steph Curry to make his return to the court. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury earlier this month that was expected to sideline him for around 3-4 weeks, but a more precise timeline may be emerging. On Saturday,...
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Arch Manning Redshirt? Not So Fast Says Longhorns Coach Sark

With the signature of Arch Manning, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Texas Longhorns next season will be - how soon will the NFL legacy see the field?. Putting the insanely unfair hype being placed on Manning aside, he is the top quarterback in the country for a reason.
