Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting
Police say they're still searching for at least one more suspect following a shooting inside Minnesota's Mall of America that killed a 19-year-old man.Dec. 24, 2022.
Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday inside a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of Saint Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. A statement on a...
Buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near VP Harris' house on Christmas Eve
Three buses coming from Texas dropped off a large group of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris' house in Washington D.C. amid freezing conditions on Christmas Eve.Dec. 26, 2022.
Migrants from Texas dropped off outside VP Harris' home on freezing Christmas Eve
Three buses from Texas dropped off about 140 recent migrants — including babies and young children — near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington in historically frigid temperatures on Saturday evening. The drop-off appears to be the latest example of an effort by governors in Republican-led...
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
New York governor declares state of emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a state of emergency as a deadly winter storm takes its toll on the state.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide
The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
NBC News
‘I'm running in South Carolina’: A look back at MTP’s funniest moments
From Stephen Colbert to Dick Cheney, comedians and politicians alike have made for fun moments on Meet the Press. Dec. 25, 2022.
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
