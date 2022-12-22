ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday inside a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of Saint Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. A statement on a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
NBC News

Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide

The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

NBC News

567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy