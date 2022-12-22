Matthew J. Dennon, 64, identified as victim of Dec. 11 fatal house fire near Tecumseh

Matthew J. Dennon, 64, has been identified as the man who died in a fire late Dec. 11 that destroyed the 154-year-old house where he lived at 7240 S.E. 2nd, near the unincorporated community of Tecumseh in eastern Shawnee County.

Dennon owned the house, said Jill Bronaugh, spokeswoman for the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office.

The house had one other occupant at the time — Dennon's guest, Stephen Saffa, of North Dakota — who was injured escaping the fire from a second-floor window, she said.

Saffa was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury, then released. Bronaugh said.

The fire's cause remains undetermined, and no foul play is expected, she said.

A damage estimate hasn't been made public.

The house was built in 1868 and had an appraisal value of $152,560, according to the website of the Shawnee County Appraiser's Office.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department was called about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 11 to the scene, where firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved in flames, Bronaugh said.

Shawnee Heights firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Soldier Fire Department and the fire departments of the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority and the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard, said Justin Zuperku, battalion chief for the Shawnee Heights Fire Department.

