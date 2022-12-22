ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson's Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Zion Williamson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.

The Pelicans come into the night with an 18-12 record in 30 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season but has played outstanding in his return to the court.

In 25 games, the former Duke star is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest (on 60.3% shooting from the field).

Without Williamson, the Pelicans made the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in 2022) and took the Suns to six games.

Therefore, if they can have a healthy season, there is good reason to believe that they can be a contender in the Western Conference.

The conference has been extremely close, and the Pelicans are only one game behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 6-4, and they are a very impressive 12-4 in 16 games on their home floor.

However, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night with a 10-20 record in 30 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the west.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 5-8 in the 13 games they have played on the road.

FastBreak on FanNation

