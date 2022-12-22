LIST: County warming sites prepare to open as temps drop

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A number of warming centers and overnight shelters are preparing to open as temperatures are expected to dip below zero in the next day or two as part of the large winter weather system moving through the area.

There are several locations across Rock County that open their doors during normal business hours when the forecasted temperatures or wind chills drop below 0 degrees. However, those sites do not extend their hours, so people finding shelter from the cold during the day will need to find another place to go overnight. Food and water are not provided at the warming sites.

You can find a full list here and embedded below.

Officials in Rock County say they are in the process of evaluating the availability of overnight shelters and will provide an update as soon as they can. Once those updates are made available, we will also post them here at Channel3000.com.

Columbia County has also identified a list of locations where people can go if they need a warm place to be.

The full list is as follows:

Village of Cambria – Cambria Community Room / 115 W. Edgewater Street Monday-Friday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-5443 Village of Cambria – Jane Morgan Memorial Library / 109 W. Edgewater Street Monday-Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Tuesday-Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-4030 City of Columbus – Columbus Senior Center / 125 N. Dickason Blvd. Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 608-623-5918 City of Columbus – Columbus Public Library / 223 W. James Street Monday-Thursday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 920-623-5910 Note: Closed 12/23-12/26 and may close on 12/22 due to inclement weather Village of Fall River – Village Hall / 641 South Main St. Monday-Thursday: 8 AM – 4:30 PM Closed 12/23-12/26 Business Hours Contact Number: 920-484-3525 City of Portage – Portage Municipal Bldg. / 115 W. Pleasant Street Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-2176 Note: Shelter location within building is the basement meeting room City of Portage – Portage Public Library / 253 W. Edgewater Street Monday-Thursday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-4959 Note: May be closed on 12/22 due to inclement weather Village of Randolph – Village Hall / 248 W. Stroud Street Monday-Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Friday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 920-326-4600 Note: The Village of Randolph Police Department will have village coverage on 12/22 from 7AM – 11PM, and from 7AM – 3 PM on 12/23. Chief Klavekoske is on call 12/24 but any assistance for police services should be requested through the Columbia County Communications Center (608-742-4166 ext. 1). The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for calls for service on 12/25. City of Wisconsin Dells – Kilbourn Public Library / 620 Elm Street Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Business Hours Contact Number: 608-254-2146 Note: Closed from 12/23-12/26 City of Wisconsin Dells – Kilbourn Fire Department / 712 Oak Street Open 24/7 for emergency incidents Business Hours Contact Number: 608-253-1611 Note: After normal business hours expire, please contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611. In the event of an emergency, dial 911. AFTER HOURS LOCATIONS City of Portage – United Methodist Church / 1804 New Pinery Road Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-2107 Note: For after-hours access only, please contact Barb Berg at 608-617-8893. Per the church, any individuals utilizing the facility during an emergency incident should locate to the dining hall where tables/chairs are. No amenities will be provided unless a Red Cross representative has been requested to respond to the location for emergency assistance. Village of Cambria – Cambria Fire Department / 702 Elizabeth Street Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-5501 Note: Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette can be contacted for after-hours access. Additionally, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has the ability to access the facility and can be reached by contacting the Columbia County Communications Center at 608-742-4166 ext. 1. Apparatus area is off-limits to citizens and access into the bay will be restricted.

For a list of warming centers in Sauk County, click or tap here or see below.

﻿

For a list of warming centers in Juneau County, click or tap here or see below.

﻿

