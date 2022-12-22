Read full article on original website
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024
Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine
News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
Is Web3 Gaming infected with bots?
In the past two years, the rate of participation in blockchain gaming has gone much further. Cryptogames have supposedly amassed millions of players and Unique Active Wallet registrations in this time frame, with traditional brands seeing dollar signs as a result of this. But have the games and their development...
It’s still complicated to pay in crypto, but Visa is preparing a revolution for Ethereum payments
News JVTech Paying in crypto remains complicated, but Visa is preparing for a revolution in Ethereum payment. In the years since the adoption of cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has conquered the hearts of major companies of payment systems. Visa is even trying to collaborate with the world’s largest crypto firm.
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
Microsoft reveals three upcoming Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives
Yesterday, December 22 Microsoft released a 37-page response to a recent FTC lawsuit against the alleged acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page 6 of the book, accessible on the web (opens in a new tab), Xbox acknowledges that the three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusively for Xbox and PC systems.
The Pokémon company Tuntut Game NFT Pokeworld | Aroged!
Pokemon Pty Ltd and Kotiota Studios are the makers of these companies. That way they use copyright without permission. Pokeworld has sued under a licence for not being a member of the Unlicensed Act. Screenshot from the campaign site Pokeworld. Kotiota Studios has been selling this game for months. They...
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase
The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
PlayStation will unveil a new DualSense Edge controller, chock full of improvements, but some problems can dent the hype
Over the years have improved. No longer need gamers to use so-called incredibly uncomfortable controls that have three handles or angular rectangular prisms that won’t sit in your hands well. The issues were unsolved however. Sonys $200 Series DualSense Edge is due to be released Thursday, Jan. 26 2023,...
The new button GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse will be released soon
MSI revealed a new gaming mouse this week, as they added the new Clutch GM31 Wireless Mouse to their lineup. That design was created to offer a highly capable mouse which takes much space and works even when it is a big hobby. It’s a good one and weighs 73 grams, and comes with an PIXART PAW3311 sensor, OMRON switches, and a 12000 DPI sensitivity. We have more details below – they’re being sold for 75 dollars.
Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral
Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
Microsoft: Sony bans four third-party games from Xbox
Microsoft revealed that he took the decision to sign a contract for third-party games under its monopoly over Activision Blizzard. Among them are Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy XVI and Silent Hill remake. Microsoft announced this, but the media focused on it now. The company explained that Sony Interactive...
Sony would keep the best games on its PS5 rivals
Game news Sony has the best price for its PS5. The Activision Blizzard soap opera is a new episode. Microsoft reportedly revealed that Sony would simply stop major games being released on Xbox. There were four titles that were real potential best-sellers. Sony vs. Microsoft: the case Activision Blizzard :...
For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility
I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
Game Pass adds 220 games in 2023 worth over $7,000
This year the GamePass subscription won’t receive new projects and we can get back to you. The year for major new products in Game Pass was not the richest, but its future promises will be much more interesting, however, for sure, each subscriber of the service could find dozens of interesting projects themselves. In total, more than 200 games have been added to Game Pass.
