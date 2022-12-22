Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas Politics Project poll conducted ahead of start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- Texans have less faith in state lawmakers. That's according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project. It all comes as the legislature is set to begin the 2023 session next month. The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas typically doesn’t do a...
abc7amarillo.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
abc7amarillo.com
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
abc7amarillo.com
Top 10 Baby Names in 2022 according to New Mexico Department of Health
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics released the list of top 10 baby names in New Mexico in 2022. Girls. Emma. Sophia. Isabella. Mia. Olivia. Camila. Amelia. Luna. Aria. Evelyn. Boys. Liam. Mateo. Noah. Santiago.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to legally protect nativity scenes days before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Along with the classic tree, nativity scenes are considered essential decorations for many Oklahomans at Christmas. State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) introduced a bill on Thursday that would legally protect nativity scene displays in Oklahoma on both public and private land. SB 74...
