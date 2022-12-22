Read full article on original website
Engadget
The best free games for 2023
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Gone are the...
ComicBook
New Epic Games Store Free Game Is an Underrated Metroidvania Title
The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is an underrated Metroidvania game that first launched a little over a year ago. Even though Christmas has now come and gone, Epic Games is still in the process of giving out a number of free titles to close out 2022. And while today's free offer likely doesn't match up to yesterday's giveaway, which was Death Stranding, it's still a title that Epic Games Store users shouldn't sleep on.
game-news24.com
Choose FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch from Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store will give a new game today. Instead of killing a god, they now offer to add FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch to their library for free. If the secret game is to be given tomorrow evening, then that will start the game. FIST: Forged In Shadow...
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Polygon
The Witcher 3 made a small change that causes huge ripples
The new version of The Witcher 3 comes with major graphical upgrades, a photo mode, new content inspired by the Netflix show, and a raft of quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and fixes. Taken together, the update is a welcome and compelling reason to revisit this modern classic, but in all honesty — as our review pointed out — few of these changes have a massive material impact on the experience. As you play, the last seven and a half years melt away, and the game’s inherent quality asserts itself above all else.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
game-news24.com
Microsoft reveals three upcoming Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives
Yesterday, December 22 Microsoft released a 37-page response to a recent FTC lawsuit against the alleged acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page 6 of the book, accessible on the web (opens in a new tab), Xbox acknowledges that the three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusively for Xbox and PC systems.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
game-news24.com
Demonstration Roadmap 2023 updated with Dysterra’s Survival Simulator
It’s been a month since the multiplayer survival sim Dysterra entered early access. The developers release patches that improve balance, optimization and bring some content. It’s time to get to the depths of reality’s augmented reality reality studio about some major updates in the beginning. According to...
Epic Games makes Death Stranding, one of Hideo Kojima’s biggest games, free
The Epic Games Store gives out for free one of Hideo Kojima’s biggest games, Death Stranding. As part of the Epic Games Store’s Holiday Celebration, they give out one free game each day. They have already given out various good games, such as Metro Last Light Redux. However, their free game for Christmas Day is a big one. Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s first game after leaving Konami, and also his latest game, is now available for free. All players must do is log in to the store, and claim the game for free forever.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
game-news24.com
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
game-news24.com
Survivors top Steamdumps Top Releases of the Year: Survivors in a lot of times
The main release of 2022 in Steam was Vampire Survivor. The algorithm itself, like the author said, doesn’t only weigh in the user’s feedback, besides the number of comments in a particular project. The more reviews the score is, the more accurate it is. For example, the same Survivors has a rating of almost 90 % (more than 168 thousand positive reviews).
PlayStation Plus is set to lose 11 games in January
I hope you’re ready for a very busy festive break. For those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a lot of titles will be disappearing from the game library in January, so you’ve not got long to play them until they’re gone for good (unless you actually buy them, of course).
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
ComicBook
Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7
What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.
game-news24.com
How Yakuza is the Ultimate Christmas Games series
When you think of the holiday season, a man can imagine a man with thin coffies poking a hand in the wonderful snow. Sometimes, its more shabby and his generosity come to mind, isn’t even possible. Even if we could re-unit them? This is what theYakuza franchise is, as its more jolly, and in some ways, the ultimate Christmas gaming.
