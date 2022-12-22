ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Listen up: The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in December

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
game-news24.com

The promo is valid, this cheap alternative to the AirPods is valid, is Amazon?

Thanks. Good deal Promo: This cheap alternative to AirPods is valid by Amazon. Apple would never fool you, but it wouldn’t cost more than $100 for wireless headphones. The Jabra brand sells a lot of very cheap products and this Jabra Elite 3 is at present discounted on Amazon.
game-news24.com

For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility

I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
game-news24.com

This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine

News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
game-news24.com

The new button GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse will be released soon

MSI revealed a new gaming mouse this week, as they added the new Clutch GM31 Wireless Mouse to their lineup. That design was created to offer a highly capable mouse which takes much space and works even when it is a big hobby. It’s a good one and weighs 73 grams, and comes with an PIXART PAW3311 sensor, OMRON switches, and a 12000 DPI sensitivity. We have more details below – they’re being sold for 75 dollars.
game-news24.com

Xiaomi’s unforeseeable product is being shown on its MIJIA line

Xiaomi’s MIJIA line is, in fact, aimed at the home. However, the brand sometimes surprises in the next generation with unexpected releases in this series. And that’s exactly what happened today. Xiaomi officially introduced its new intelligent aquarium that reduces water consumption. Xiaomis smart aquarium must only change...
game-news24.com

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase

The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
game-news24.com

Sony would keep the best games on its PS5 rivals

Game news Sony has the best price for its PS5. The Activision Blizzard soap opera is a new episode. Microsoft reportedly revealed that Sony would simply stop major games being released on Xbox. There were four titles that were real potential best-sellers. Sony vs. Microsoft: the case Activision Blizzard :...

