The artist’s director, Horizon Forbidden West Jan Barth van Beek described the unusual shadow system used in the character’s life. The authors of this project were praised for the way dark-skinned characters are depicted in the game. Bart thanked the fans for their assessment and revealed that the creators only use that very unique system. This feature lets you learn the metric of melanin in characters to show their skin color more convincingly and realistically (of any other ethnic group). Consequently, characters also authentically convey their emotions and manifestations: skins reddened in anger. At the same time, the author said that one of the problem with the animation of the characters turned out to be their different heights. And even if the player is doing the same thing (sit on the chair), the play will have to pick their own animations. Now the studio Guerilla games is working on a multiplayer game in the same universe, which had newly reopened on the company’s website.

1 DAY AGO