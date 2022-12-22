Read full article on original website
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
James Gunn Denies the DC Universe Is Being Totally Recast
With some major films still on the horizon written and shot before James Gunn stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, it's impossible to know what the future of DC movies will look like. Fortunately, Gunn himself hopped onto Twitter to update the general population as to whether or not a complete recast is happening. With films that have long been in development hanging in the balance like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would be rather strange just to scrap everything.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men
If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies
At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
Priscilla Presley’s Doubts Over Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after she saw his biopic, explaining that it had allayed all her fears about the project. The film – starring Austin Butler as the rock ’n’ roll icon – premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 before opening wider. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann recalled that he saw Presley cry as the closing credits rolled.
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
‘The Fabelmans’ Makes Bad Spielberg Movies More Interesting
A lot was made of the very last moment in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where Indy’s long-lost son, Mutt Williams, picks up his father’s hat and nearly tries it on. Just as Mutt is about to place the hat on his head, his dad snatches it and walks away with a wry grin on his face. The implication: While the film had seemingly groomed Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt as a potential inheritor of the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford had no intention of retiring. (Sure enough, 15 years later we’re going to get a fifth film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Ford in the title role.)
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed
While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore
Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming
It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
