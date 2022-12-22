It just became far easier to revisit the library of games that were previously released on Sony's PlayStation 3 console. Over the past couple of years, it has become quite difficult to play games that were available on PS3. Since the PS3 isn't backward compatible with PS4 or PS5, Sony has had to resort to some unusual workarounds, notably with PlayStation Plus and formerly PlayStation Now, in order to make games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Infamous, and numerous others easy to play in 2022. And while this solution has worked fine for what it is, PlayStation fans have now found a much simpler solution to play these PS3 titles from yesteryear.

