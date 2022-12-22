Read full article on original website
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Classic PS3 Games Just Became Way More Accessible
It just became far easier to revisit the library of games that were previously released on Sony's PlayStation 3 console. Over the past couple of years, it has become quite difficult to play games that were available on PS3. Since the PS3 isn't backward compatible with PS4 or PS5, Sony has had to resort to some unusual workarounds, notably with PlayStation Plus and formerly PlayStation Now, in order to make games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Infamous, and numerous others easy to play in 2022. And while this solution has worked fine for what it is, PlayStation fans have now found a much simpler solution to play these PS3 titles from yesteryear.
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
The design in the Marvel Smash Bros. was changed and resulted in the Marvel Super Hero Squad
Over the years, a number of brawlers have been reincarnated by the hit fighting game Super Smash Bros. Despite meeting the DC heroes last month in Multiversus, a video recalls that Marvel characters like Thor, Iron Man and Hulk also wanted to compete this style in this time, already for Nintendo DS. From the video 03:47, we can see what the whole thing would have looked like.
Seeing as a Disney Princess without Twitch money, this world famous streamers life would’ve been very different
Culture News Disney Princess, without Twitch money, this world-famous streamers life would have been very different. Stars often ask, regardless of their field, what they would do if success hadn’t been there or if money wasn’t an issue. Sometimes I have the opportunity to imagine a completely different fate or share one’s aspirations.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine
News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
According to a reliable insider, Sony is not focusing on Xbox Game Pass as a competitor
A new report says that Sony doesn’t see Xbox Game Pass as a competitor. Xbox Game Pass officially began in 2017 and became popular over the course of its existence. Microsoft continues to add exciting AAA and indie games to the Xbox Game Pass library, some of which are available on first day.
Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus
Get a cheap Xbox Series S, Oculus Quest 2 bundle, or Switch OLED as part of Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event
Report: Despite public fears, PlayStation lead Jim Ryan 'doesn't see Xbox Game Pass as competition'
With regulators rallying around to protect Sony, it seems privately Jim Ryan isn't all too worried about Xbox Game Pass.
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
How Mario Party And The N64 Controller Led To A Major Lawsuit Against Nintendo
"Mario Party" was just one of the many fun and exciting new franchises that Nintendo debuted on the N64. Brimming with dozens of mini-games for players to learn and master, the game launched a full-on series that's still going on today with its 25th entry. This is with good reason, as the game is, true to its name, an exceptionally entertaining party game that even non-gamers can learn to play with relative ease.
These are the 50 best driving games of all time
Super Cars II – Amiga, Atari ST (1991) This 1991 top down racing game has a career mode that, we'd venture, hasn't been surpassed in racing games since. In addition to racking up your championship points, against such legendary drivers as 'Ayrton Sendup' and 'Crashard Banger', you also have to busy yourself badgering your sponsor for more funding, avoiding the attention of environmental activists and rolling the solicitors of wealthy relatives for extra dough. It's like Derek Trotter, the motor racing years.
Is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Coming To PS5?
Developed and published by Fatshark, "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" has been enjoying generally favorable reviews from critics since its release on PC. Similar to Fatshark's previous title, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," "Darktide" is a cooperative first-person shooter that pits up to four players against massive hordes of enemies. Also like "Warhammer: Vermintide...
Epic Store: The RPG is now available for free
In the Epic Games Store holiday promotion there are always rumours, speculations and leaks about which titles will be available for free. And resourceful Reddit users or leakers like billbil-kun typically fail to accurately predict the upcoming gifts in the shop. Once again, the leakers predicted that the leakers were correct today. After all, he named Encased the second round in the 15-day campaign on Dealabs.com. Since 17 o’clock. You can download this at the Epic Games Store.
Best Sonic games: Every game ranked best to worst
SONIC has had its ups and downs over the years, going from the driving force behind the Sega Mega Drive, to a laughing stock. But there are some surprising hidden gems in the series that you may not know about. While the good games and the bad games might seem...
GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update
A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.
