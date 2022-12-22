ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Microsoft reveals three upcoming Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives

Yesterday, December 22 Microsoft released a 37-page response to a recent FTC lawsuit against the alleged acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page 6 of the book, accessible on the web (opens in a new tab), Xbox acknowledges that the three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusively for Xbox and PC systems.
game-news24.com

Microsoft: Sony bans four third-party games from Xbox

Microsoft revealed that he took the decision to sign a contract for third-party games under its monopoly over Activision Blizzard. Among them are Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy XVI and Silent Hill remake. Microsoft announced this, but the media focused on it now. The company explained that Sony Interactive...
game-news24.com

Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024

Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
game-news24.com

This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine

News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
game-news24.com

The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode

Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
game-news24.com

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase

The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
game-news24.com

The new button GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse will be released soon

MSI revealed a new gaming mouse this week, as they added the new Clutch GM31 Wireless Mouse to their lineup. That design was created to offer a highly capable mouse which takes much space and works even when it is a big hobby. It’s a good one and weighs 73 grams, and comes with an PIXART PAW3311 sensor, OMRON switches, and a 12000 DPI sensitivity. We have more details below – they’re being sold for 75 dollars.
game-news24.com

While iraq and Xbox one X aren’t available for a third Christmas in a row, the current generation seems to be hard pressed to get the same deal for the third Christmas

For the third Christmas in a row, the PS5 e olympics are still hard to find in stores. Numerous users will also remain dry-mouthed this year and basically stay dry. The increase in production and stocks failed to satisfy market demand, and with real next-gen (a term that sounds bad two years after its launch) still struggling to get started and we lived another year dominated by game and game, but that was also a hit by productions cross-gen and Nintendo Switch titles.
game-news24.com

Sony would keep the best games on its PS5 rivals

Game news Sony has the best price for its PS5. The Activision Blizzard soap opera is a new episode. Microsoft reportedly revealed that Sony would simply stop major games being released on Xbox. There were four titles that were real potential best-sellers. Sony vs. Microsoft: the case Activision Blizzard :...
game-news24.com

Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records

From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
game-news24.com

The promo is valid, this cheap alternative to the AirPods is valid, is Amazon?

Thanks. Good deal Promo: This cheap alternative to AirPods is valid by Amazon. Apple would never fool you, but it wouldn’t cost more than $100 for wireless headphones. The Jabra brand sells a lot of very cheap products and this Jabra Elite 3 is at present discounted on Amazon.
game-news24.com

The Callisto Protocol: A new update provides more dynamic combats

The review of the Callisto Protocol at the start of month turned many into a bad idea, but when we’re done with the test, the opinions of the international media and particularly gamers are wildly different. The massive performance problems on the computer made an important criticism of Dead Space’s spiritual successor. Even if things happen here, there’s still much to do. A new update introduces other important changes.
game-news24.com

Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral

Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
game-news24.com

For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility

I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
game-news24.com

The best of a 15-year, open-world adventure

In 2022, Ubisoft’s Open World series Assassins Creed celebrated its fifteenth birthday. In 2007 the first part and his murder ancestor Desmond Miles saw the light of the day. And the rest is history!. In September recently, Ubisoft reported that Assassins Creed movies sold over 200 million copies in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy