Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Microsoft reveals three upcoming Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives
Yesterday, December 22 Microsoft released a 37-page response to a recent FTC lawsuit against the alleged acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page 6 of the book, accessible on the web (opens in a new tab), Xbox acknowledges that the three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusively for Xbox and PC systems.
game-news24.com
Microsoft: Sony bans four third-party games from Xbox
Microsoft revealed that he took the decision to sign a contract for third-party games under its monopoly over Activision Blizzard. Among them are Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy XVI and Silent Hill remake. Microsoft announced this, but the media focused on it now. The company explained that Sony Interactive...
game-news24.com
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024
Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
game-news24.com
This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine
News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
game-news24.com
It’s still complicated to pay in crypto, but Visa is preparing a revolution for Ethereum payments
News JVTech Paying in crypto remains complicated, but Visa is preparing for a revolution in Ethereum payment. In the years since the adoption of cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has conquered the hearts of major companies of payment systems. Visa is even trying to collaborate with the world’s largest crypto firm.
game-news24.com
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
game-news24.com
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase
The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
game-news24.com
The new button GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse will be released soon
MSI revealed a new gaming mouse this week, as they added the new Clutch GM31 Wireless Mouse to their lineup. That design was created to offer a highly capable mouse which takes much space and works even when it is a big hobby. It’s a good one and weighs 73 grams, and comes with an PIXART PAW3311 sensor, OMRON switches, and a 12000 DPI sensitivity. We have more details below – they’re being sold for 75 dollars.
game-news24.com
While iraq and Xbox one X aren’t available for a third Christmas in a row, the current generation seems to be hard pressed to get the same deal for the third Christmas
For the third Christmas in a row, the PS5 e olympics are still hard to find in stores. Numerous users will also remain dry-mouthed this year and basically stay dry. The increase in production and stocks failed to satisfy market demand, and with real next-gen (a term that sounds bad two years after its launch) still struggling to get started and we lived another year dominated by game and game, but that was also a hit by productions cross-gen and Nintendo Switch titles.
game-news24.com
Sony would keep the best games on its PS5 rivals
Game news Sony has the best price for its PS5. The Activision Blizzard soap opera is a new episode. Microsoft reportedly revealed that Sony would simply stop major games being released on Xbox. There were four titles that were real potential best-sellers. Sony vs. Microsoft: the case Activision Blizzard :...
game-news24.com
Digital Foundry analyzed the Xbox Series S version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by testing two graphics modes
Digital Foundry released a video analysis of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the Xbox Series, using a new Next-Gen approach, in which tech enthusiasts measure the game and graphics performance on the Microsoft console. We like PS5 and Xbox X, and in that case two different modes work together:...
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
game-news24.com
The promo is valid, this cheap alternative to the AirPods is valid, is Amazon?
Thanks. Good deal Promo: This cheap alternative to AirPods is valid by Amazon. Apple would never fool you, but it wouldn’t cost more than $100 for wireless headphones. The Jabra brand sells a lot of very cheap products and this Jabra Elite 3 is at present discounted on Amazon.
game-news24.com
The Callisto Protocol: A new update provides more dynamic combats
The review of the Callisto Protocol at the start of month turned many into a bad idea, but when we’re done with the test, the opinions of the international media and particularly gamers are wildly different. The massive performance problems on the computer made an important criticism of Dead Space’s spiritual successor. Even if things happen here, there’s still much to do. A new update introduces other important changes.
game-news24.com
Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral
Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
game-news24.com
The Nissan A6 won’t be able to get a single power. With the Galaxy S23, the car’s mini-system would have the same success
In Christmas-Weekend were plenty of exciting news. Toyota bZ3 should be as durable as Tesla Model 3, but for less, the Nvidia Shield TV is used for gamers removed and the Galaxy S23 Ultra would opt for a less megapixel selfie sensor. La Toyota bZ3 has a lot of traffic.
game-news24.com
For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility
I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
game-news24.com
The best of a 15-year, open-world adventure
In 2022, Ubisoft’s Open World series Assassins Creed celebrated its fifteenth birthday. In 2007 the first part and his murder ancestor Desmond Miles saw the light of the day. And the rest is history!. In September recently, Ubisoft reported that Assassins Creed movies sold over 200 million copies in...
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
Comments / 0