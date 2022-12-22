Baja Arizona Notes: Reshea Bristol, Titus Palmer, Delaney Schnell, Richard Legarra, Matt Bushman & Pima Christmas Classic

Read full article on original website
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
kjzz.org
Sunshine and warm temperatures attracts fans to Arizona for college bowl games
As a large swath of the country experiences bitter cold weather, Arizona’s sunshine is drawing college football fans to the state for bowl games. While the matchups are a huge boost to the economy, the gridiron isn’t the only tourist attraction according to Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
monovisions.com
Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West
Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
allsportstucson.com
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Cholla Chargers
Head coach: Mark Lugo-Gomez (first season at Cholla, 28th overall). Assistants: Bryanna Rodriquez, Brian Wilson and Anthony Odell. Aniyah Willmott, G, Jr. (Captain) Selena Morristo, G, Soph. Angelita Lopez, G, Sr. Onaida Barrios, G, Fr. Jurisa Ramos, G, Fr. Naileah Wilson, G, Fr. Cianna Williams, G, So. D’Andra Crump, G,...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward
Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
phoenixmag.com
Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions
Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
realestatedaily-news.com
HSL Properties adds to their Portfolio with key parcel in The Crossroads at Gladden
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) — HSL Gladden Farms Crossroads Block 3, LLC an affiliate of HSL Properties, Inc. of Tucson (Omar Mireles, President) closed on +/- 22 acres known as Block 3 of The Crossroads at Gladden specific plan in Marana. The purchase price was $6,349,058 ($288,594 per acre).
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona County was Stumped by Unregistered Voters, Old Addresses, Discrepant Tallies, Emails Reveal
Following the November 8 midterm elections, officials in Pima County, Arizona, struggled to determine how to handle provisional ballots cast by unregistered voters, discrepant provisional ballot totals, and ballots cast by voters with old addresses — even asking the secretary of state’s office for guidance. The confusion and...
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
thisistucson.com
27 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 22-25 🎄🎬💿
We hope you've driven by plenty of twinkling lights, attended all the markets and events marked on your calendar and sipped the hot cocoa of your dreams, Tucson. Thank you for being here every Wednesday when we publish this list of things to do. We're grateful for you, and we wish you the happiest of holidays.
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Deems Tucson’s ‘Source of Income’ Ordinance Unlawful Following Investigation
In the wake of an investigation, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found an ordinance altering the city of Tucson’s fair housing policies to be unlawful in the state. “Tucson’s ordinance restricting home sellers and renters from considering the source of income of interested individuals violates state law,” said Brnovich.
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
