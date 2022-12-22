Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Choose FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch from Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store will give a new game today. Instead of killing a god, they now offer to add FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch to their library for free. If the secret game is to be given tomorrow evening, then that will start the game. FIST: Forged In Shadow...
game-news24.com
The design in the Marvel Smash Bros. was changed and resulted in the Marvel Super Hero Squad
Over the years, a number of brawlers have been reincarnated by the hit fighting game Super Smash Bros. Despite meeting the DC heroes last month in Multiversus, a video recalls that Marvel characters like Thor, Iron Man and Hulk also wanted to compete this style in this time, already for Nintendo DS. From the video 03:47, we can see what the whole thing would have looked like.
game-news24.com
Pokemon fans weigh in on what Ashs greatest Pokemon team of six would be the best of its kind
Since 25 years of catching and battling Pokemon, Ash Ketchum became a Pokemon Champion. While starring in the anime, Ash caught about 77 Pokemon species, based on your perceptions and character counts. Now that his journey has been over, fans are debating what his best team would be out of all the Pokemon he has had over the years.
game-news24.com
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West has an innovative detail system
The artist’s director, Horizon Forbidden West Jan Barth van Beek described the unusual shadow system used in the character’s life. The authors of this project were praised for the way dark-skinned characters are depicted in the game. Bart thanked the fans for their assessment and revealed that the creators only use that very unique system. This feature lets you learn the metric of melanin in characters to show their skin color more convincingly and realistically (of any other ethnic group). Consequently, characters also authentically convey their emotions and manifestations: skins reddened in anger. At the same time, the author said that one of the problem with the animation of the characters turned out to be their different heights. And even if the player is doing the same thing (sit on the chair), the play will have to pick their own animations. Now the studio Guerilla games is working on a multiplayer game in the same universe, which had newly reopened on the company’s website.
game-news24.com
Microsoft reveals three upcoming Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives
Yesterday, December 22 Microsoft released a 37-page response to a recent FTC lawsuit against the alleged acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On page 6 of the book, accessible on the web (opens in a new tab), Xbox acknowledges that the three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusively for Xbox and PC systems.
game-news24.com
This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine
News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
game-news24.com
What new video games did I play in 2022? Readers and others Feature Feature Feature: Good or bad
Why not look so hot? (pic: Annapurna Interactive) Books by hand give the top 10 games they’ve played this year, even if they don’t like them specially. Sometimes this year it will be best of lists. Consequently, I adapted the list by putting down all the new games I had this year.
game-news24.com
WoW: The history of loot and how to improve it
In the Mausoleum of the First, there’s really a lot happening. A magical discharge makes the air look like ozone, weapons clash, players scream. A place that you know now is much more important to me. You’re supposed to detonate all the damn unstable cores! Is he stuttering? Can I speak Nazari? If you’re in a self-conscious proto-idiot listening to me, or am I talking to the damn floor that seems where youre most comfortable yet feels? You smile Your raid leader is back and in a slightly more good mood today than usual!
game-news24.com
Deadline Anime Games launched an official Game-Systood Giveaway
Yesterday, all users know this! Some people are getting frustrated. This new free game is Dead Beaching: a short version of the Hideo Kojimas action adventure game that can be picked up in 24 hours from December 26 at 10 p.m. The game will be a popular tool for the world. Hopefully, it will give some resemblance to the games to those who choose it.
game-news24.com
Xiaomi’s unforeseeable product is being shown on its MIJIA line
Xiaomi’s MIJIA line is, in fact, aimed at the home. However, the brand sometimes surprises in the next generation with unexpected releases in this series. And that’s exactly what happened today. Xiaomi officially introduced its new intelligent aquarium that reduces water consumption. Xiaomis smart aquarium must only change...
game-news24.com
Followingimage coming to Xbox in April 2023, New Trailer Revealed
The Chinese studio Aurogon Shanghai announced a release date for the new project Afterimage. This project is going to be released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4 and Switch as early as April 25 2023. With the release date released for Afterimage, the developers unveiled...
game-news24.com
The still from Dungeons & Dragons movie found something disturbing
The new line from the fantasy series Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves appeared on the network. On that film, the main characters close to drowning in a pile of human bones look at a shocking scene. This picture was created on the popular board game Dungeons and Dragons, which...
game-news24.com
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase
The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
game-news24.com
Aroged: The Zen platform has summed up the year’s results: the number of authors doubled, the number of content tripled
The monthly audience for the Zena podcast is 70 million. The Zen platform summed up 2023 results and presented a development strategy for the next year. The report of the platform fell into the hands of journalists from the Kommersant newspaper who had pulled a lot of interesting things out of it.
game-news24.com
Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral
Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
game-news24.com
While iraq and Xbox one X aren’t available for a third Christmas in a row, the current generation seems to be hard pressed to get the same deal for the third Christmas
For the third Christmas in a row, the PS5 e olympics are still hard to find in stores. Numerous users will also remain dry-mouthed this year and basically stay dry. The increase in production and stocks failed to satisfy market demand, and with real next-gen (a term that sounds bad two years after its launch) still struggling to get started and we lived another year dominated by game and game, but that was also a hit by productions cross-gen and Nintendo Switch titles.
game-news24.com
Digital Foundry analyzed the Xbox Series S version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by testing two graphics modes
Digital Foundry released a video analysis of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the Xbox Series, using a new Next-Gen approach, in which tech enthusiasts measure the game and graphics performance on the Microsoft console. We like PS5 and Xbox X, and in that case two different modes work together:...
game-news24.com
Microsoft: Sony bans four third-party games from Xbox
Microsoft revealed that he took the decision to sign a contract for third-party games under its monopoly over Activision Blizzard. Among them are Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy XVI and Silent Hill remake. Microsoft announced this, but the media focused on it now. The company explained that Sony Interactive...
game-news24.com
Skyrim: A cosplay of Aela the Northern Territory Huntress
Skyrim, il quinto Elder Scrolls, is one of the most played video games of the last decade. A million copies have been sold. Skyrim has been eleven years of success. It is still the focus of many updates today thanks to the huge number of fans who always think about how to modify it, creating unique changes and addings of different sorts.
