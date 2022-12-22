ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

CBS New York

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays

NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Gothamist

The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.

Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 North closed because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location

A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year. This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location …
EDISON, NJ
NY1

Rockaway residents spend Christmas Eve cleaning up after storm flooding

After storm rain and flooding caused homes in city coastal areas to flood Friday, many are spending the day before Christmas picking up the pieces. “We’re supposed to be together right now eating breakfast and enjoying Christmas Eve morning and instead we’re dealing with flood,” said Ivilis Pagan.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NBC New York

High Tide Triggers Major Long Island Flooding; Water Levels Top 7 Feet

Major flooding overwhelmed parts of Long Island, New York City and the Jersey Shore earlier Friday, with strong onshore winds combining with high tide to strand cars in what appeared to be multiple feet of water. Nassau County's Freeport, Baldwin Bay and Hempstead Bay saw major coastal flooding, with water...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ

