FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Jersey Central Power & Light crews equipped for strong winds In Union Beach
JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig says they have increased their staff and gathered all their equipment in preparation for whatever the weather has in store.
Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
fox5ny.com
Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays
NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.
Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Electrical grid operator urges energy conservation during cold frigid temperatures
The local electricity grid operator is asking customers to conserve energy starting Saturday at 4 a.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m.
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 North closed because of accident
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location
A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year. This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location …
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
NY1
Rockaway residents spend Christmas Eve cleaning up after storm flooding
After storm rain and flooding caused homes in city coastal areas to flood Friday, many are spending the day before Christmas picking up the pieces. “We’re supposed to be together right now eating breakfast and enjoying Christmas Eve morning and instead we’re dealing with flood,” said Ivilis Pagan.
NBC New York
High Tide Triggers Major Long Island Flooding; Water Levels Top 7 Feet
Major flooding overwhelmed parts of Long Island, New York City and the Jersey Shore earlier Friday, with strong onshore winds combining with high tide to strand cars in what appeared to be multiple feet of water. Nassau County's Freeport, Baldwin Bay and Hempstead Bay saw major coastal flooding, with water...
Remains Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Of Alaskan Man Missing Since Spring
UPDATE: Authorities are certain that severely decomposed remains found at the foot of the Palisades this week are those of an Alaskan man whose van was left with a suicide note at the top of the cliffs more than eight months ago.A passerby notified Palisades Interstate Parkway police after finding …
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
