FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
Post Christmas holiday travel outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
End-of-year travel hampered by winter storm
(WHTM) — The end-of-the-year travel rush is underway mixed with some blustery, winter weather. “It’s a weird storm for us because it’s a wind storm. There are some pockets here and there where they got a little bit of snow or a little bit of rain but mostly this is going to be a cleanup thing for us,” said Fritzi Schreffler, safety press officer for PennDOT.
Social Sip: Keeping kids busy over holiday break
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your little ones are going to be home for holiday break, you’re sure to hear them say “i’m bored!” at least a couple of times!. So, what are some healthy ways to help keep them entertained?. Doctors at Cleveland Clinic...
CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west
BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
Dauphin County Buffalo Wild Wings closing for good
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors. According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022. Currently,...
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
Brand new vinyl record lounge opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom Volunteers and the First alarm assignment were alerted that there was a reported structure fire at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire was reported to be at a house on Waltimyer Road.
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Dauphin County inmate dead on Christmas Eve, investigation ongoing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning. According to a release from Dauphin County, Richard A. Carter had a medical emergency shortly after midnight on Dec. 24. His medical emergency prompted prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment. This treatment included CPR and an AED.
Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November
(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are police officers raising awareness for men’s health. The Palmyra Borough Police Department participated in the No-Shave November event. Each officer donated one hundred dollars to participate. The Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association matched the money, to raise a grand total of...
VIDEO: Manheim Township officers rescue woman from sinking car
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Manheim Township officers are being credited with rescuing a woman from a drowning car. According to Manheim Township Police, on Thursday night at 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a car that drove into a pond.
Chambersburg police looking for man who assaulted victims with hammer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two victims with a hammer. According to police, David Figueroa allegedly entered the victim’s residence and then allegedly assaulted both victims with a hammer, causing serious injuries to both of the victims. The...
