5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
WOWT
Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas
Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
WOWT
Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. 17 deaths reported across 8 states during winter storm. Updated: 10 hours ago. Winter storm issues...
iheart.com
Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly but beginning to warm over Christmas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After days of bitter cold we finally have relief in sight! Wind chills remain at dangerous levels overnight into Saturday morning but will ease in the afternoon thanks to lighter winds and temperatures back in the double digits. We’ll warm into Christmas Eve with a high...
WOWT
David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
1011now.com
First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
WOWT
Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
