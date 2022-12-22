ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
WOWT

Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas

Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. 17 deaths reported across 8 states during winter storm. Updated: 10 hours ago. Winter storm issues...
iheart.com

Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
WOWT

David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
WOWT

Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
