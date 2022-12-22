OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO