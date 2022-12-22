Depending on where you live, you may feel little sympathy for the current colder weather in Florida. For many people that live in Florida year-round, the idea of temperatures below freezing sounds unbearable. However, the winter holiday school break crowds at Orlando area theme parks should prepare for cold weather. They should prepare for cold weather, at least by Florida standards. Several theme parks have adjusted their operations due to unseasonably cold weather for the next few days.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO