Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
allears.net
How To Save on Tickets, Hotels, Dining, and MORE in Disney World
We can’t wait to see what next year has in store for Disney World, and if you’re thinking about planning a trip we’re here to help. Disney World isn’t cheap, and we’ve rounded up all the current and upcoming discounts and deals from around Disney World!
All aboard: Record weekend expected for Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Some 50,000 cruise passengers are expected to pass through Port Canaveral Friday ahead of Christmas weekend and what officials said will be a record-setting holiday season. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of six ships will be heading out of the port...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
piratesandprincesses.net
Cold Weather Adjusting Orlando Area Theme Parks Operations
Depending on where you live, you may feel little sympathy for the current colder weather in Florida. For many people that live in Florida year-round, the idea of temperatures below freezing sounds unbearable. However, the winter holiday school break crowds at Orlando area theme parks should prepare for cold weather. They should prepare for cold weather, at least by Florida standards. Several theme parks have adjusted their operations due to unseasonably cold weather for the next few days.
WESH
Another frigid day on tap in Central Florida before warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
flkeysnews.com
Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky
Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
WESH
Central Florida shoppers head out to stores on Christmas Eve to finish gift purchases
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Shoppers across Central Florida braved the bitter cold Saturday morning to make sure they finished their holiday shopping. WESH 2 talked with shoppers at a Walmart in Seminole County. With just one day before Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers bundled up to come out and get...
fox35orlando.com
Winter storm cancels, delays dozens of flights at Orlando International Airport
SANFORD, Fla. - A powerful winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds this holiday weekend from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast is causing some travel chaos for passengers heading to their Christmas destinations. According to FlightAware.com on Friday morning, the...
disneyfoodblog.com
$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World
Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
WATCH: Sleet Falls in Central Florida
Meteorologists say the ice pellets were caused by evaporative cooling near Cape Canaveral
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
bungalower
Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?
“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
fox35orlando.com
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints. Weapons like Tasers, knives and guns are just some of the items that have been found inside luggage. Small knives hidden inside...
Checkers to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
“Checkers was born out of the idea that boring and bland have no place in the burger world. That's why we've been slinging the best burgers, crispiest fries and the creamiest milkshakes for a price that is hard to beat."
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
Comments / 0