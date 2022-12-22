Read full article on original website
NIght To Shine Needs Volunteers
The Amarillo Night To Shine program is seeking volunteers. The event will be held, February 10th at the Civic Center, and the organizers say around 800 volunteers are needed to fill several positions. The Night to Shine gives people 14-years-old and older a chance to celebrate prom events. Volunteers will...
Brown Road Crossing Closed For Redesigned Approach
The City of Canyon and Randall County are announcing that the rail crossing at Brown Road has been closed by BNSF. The crossing has been closed since August after it was the setting for a rail incident with a semi-truck. BNSF requires an engineering evaluation in both directions of the...
