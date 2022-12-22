Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man dies after being stabbed during fight in Ellenton
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
Pasco deputies searching for missing 33-year-old man last seen in Zephyrhills area
Man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair, Manatee County deputies say
Plant City officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest, police say
Plant City police officer crashes into ditch, accused of drunk driving
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
19-Year-Old Ellenton Man Charged With Attempted Murder In November Shooting
Bradenton woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly crash
Man robbed at gunpoint inside Carrollwood home, HCSO says
Lakeland activists want answers after multiple videos showed a police officer punching a man
Great-grandmother rescued from under car in Tampa parking lot dies from injuries, police say
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
4 Plant City teens charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting that left two adults injured
FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
Woman Files Suit Against D. R. Horton After Falling Down Staircase
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Great-grandmother dies days after being pinned under car with toddler
