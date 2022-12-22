ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
PLANT CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland activists want answers after multiple videos showed a police officer punching a man

Polk County activists are calling for answers after videos posted on social media show a man punched by a Lakeland Police officer several times. The incident happened during an arrest on Dec. 18, when 36-year-old Antwan Glover was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. A strong smell of marijuana prompted officers to ask Glover to step outside the vehicle.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Authorities...
TAMPA, FL
