ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans

Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released

The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Vikings' Justin Jefferson has strong case to be NFL's first WR MVP

A wide receiver has never been named Most Valuable Player in NFL history, but Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is building a pretty good case to change that this season. Jefferson had another monster game for the Vikings in their 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds

According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Latavius Murray (foot) active for Broncos in Week 16

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (foot) is active for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray sat out of practices during the week with a foot injury, but the team was fairly straightforward in saying that the veteran back was just getting rest after his recent 25-touch game. He'll be leaned on heavily again as the Broncos' primary ball carrier.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy