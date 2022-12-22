Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans
Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Vikings set an NFL record with Saturday's win vs. Giants
It isn’t often that you see a team extremely effective in one-score games over the course of a season. Winning those games consistently is very unstable and isn’t something you can count on. Well, nobody told the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. With Saturday’s 27-24 win over the New York...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson has strong case to be NFL's first WR MVP
A wide receiver has never been named Most Valuable Player in NFL history, but Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is building a pretty good case to change that this season. Jefferson had another monster game for the Vikings in their 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday,...
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
Vikings' Chandon Sullivan, Colts Stephon Gilmore fined from Saturday
Saturday’s historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Minnesota Vikings. The officials ended up taking two scoop-and-score touchdowns off of the board from cornerback Chandon Sullivan. The first one the referees ruled that Michael Pittman Jr. had his forward progress stopped. The...
T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson Combine For 3 TDs in Vikings' 27-24 Win Over Giants
The Vikings have set the all-time record for one-score victories in a single season.
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler leads inactives in Week 16 vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings are set for their first-ever Winter Whiteout and will be doing so without the help of starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, as he didn’t play a single snap while dressing last week against the Indianapolis Colts. That means we...
NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Win Another Nailbiter, Pesky Packers
Week 16 brought some great Christmas weekend football, and all four NFC North teams got involved in the action. Today, we break down everything that happened across the division, including the franchise record that helped the Vikings win another nailbiter, and the fact that the Packers keep creeping closer to that No. 7 seed.
Latavius Murray (foot) active for Broncos in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (foot) is active for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray sat out of practices during the week with a foot injury, but the team was fairly straightforward in saying that the veteran back was just getting rest after his recent 25-touch game. He'll be leaned on heavily again as the Broncos' primary ball carrier.
