WGAL
Shooting reported in York
YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
WGAL
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
abc27.com
Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion
One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
local21news.com
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
Police: 1 dead in Christmas Day triple shooting in Hunting Park
Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Hunting Park section of the city.
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate dead on Christmas Eve, investigation ongoing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning. According to a release from Dauphin County, Richard A. Carter had a medical emergency shortly after midnight on Dec. 24. His medical emergency prompted prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment. This treatment included CPR and an AED.
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison early Christmas Eve morning
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said an 18-year-old man was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said. The […]
Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas
The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one. Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
YAHOO!
'More than a deputy': Friends, family and colleagues remember Cumberland County deputy
While friends, family and law enforcement officers grieved the loss of deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. on Friday, they also remembered his smile as they celebrated his life. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed shortly after 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, while investigating a robbery at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St.
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
Pa. man dies in crash that sent his vehicle into a house: police
The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
