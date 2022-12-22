Key action on jail security approved by Ashland County commissioners

Ashland County Board of Commissioners

KEY ACTION: Accepted a quote of $34,812.25 for a key control system at the county jail. The system is intended to help track who has keys and help offset costs of needing to replace an entire lock.

DISCUSSION: “It is a system where you can track who has the keys,” said Commissioner James Justice. “And it only lets certain people have certain keys. It is for security, to make sure they know where all the keys. Keeping track of keys is a big deal for the jail.”

“It adds some pretty widespread security for that,” Commissioner Mike Welch said.

“There have been instances in the past where an officer may have quit the force and had a key at home,” added Commissioner Denny Bittle. “This will be a really good management tool. Now they will know where every key is.”

Other action at the commissioners' meeting

Accepted a quote for $4,084.63 from Olde Parsonage for kitchen cupboards, cabinets and counter tops for an office on the second floor of the County Office Building.

Entered into an IV-D service contract between Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Sheriff’s Office effective Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.

Entered into an agreement with A&M Fire & Safety Equipment for the monitoring fees for a fire alarm system at the Ashland County Health Department. In a similar agenda, an agreement was approved with Quick Response for the provision of fire alarm monitoring.

Approved a sublease between the Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District and the Ohio Department of Agriculture for office space at the County Office Building at a rate of $232.73 per month.

Authorized a check to Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law, toward the prosecution of three pending cases dealing with the Humane Society.

Approved appropriations for six county departments, the largest appropriation being $502,000 transferred to the health department to allow for vaccine fees collected during 2021 and 2022.

Concurred with the hiring of Aaron Meherg as apiary inspector for 2023 at a rate of $12 per hive inspection, not to exceed $6,000.

Concurred with the appointment of Renee Kimble as a social service supervisor 2 with Job & Family Services at a starting rate of $28.10 per hour effective Jan. 9.

Accepted three bids and price proposals for renovation at the new health department that will include casework and cabinetry, roofing and aluminum storefront and glazing.

Entered into a one-year contract with the Village of Perrysville and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office for police protection services in 2023 at a cost of $99,543.

Entered into a pair of contracts with W.W. Williams for preventive maintenance and inspections for the generator at the jail at a yearly cost of $1,250 and for the generators at the County Office Building and County Garage at a yearly cost of $1,625.

Approved 2023 county appropriations. The request by the various departments was $18,259,463 and approved was $17,114,654.06.

NEXT UP: Meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. Meetings are open to the public, but also livestreamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.