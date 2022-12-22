Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
WCVB
Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community
BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
whdh.com
Christmas Eve celebration at Pine Street Inn in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - There was singing and kind words over a meal at a Christmas Eve celebration at the Pine Street Inn in Boston, a homeless shelter where some 1,000 holiday meals will be served to city residents. “It’s horrible to be homeless anytime, but this time of the year...
Watertown News
Dog & Watertown Woman Being Reunited on Christmas
A Watertown woman will get a special delivery from the Holy Land on Christmas, not from Santa but from a Massachusetts-based charity. A dog named Koke was discovered by a Watertown woman on a recent trip to Israel, according to a report by WBZ Radio. The pooch was found with a litter of newborns on the side of the road.
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
WCVB
Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
WCVB
Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire in Merrimac, Mass.
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants. Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
iheart.com
BU Giving Extra Food Away To Families In Need During Holidays
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Cambridge-based non-profit is teaming up with Boston University to make sure extra food does not go to waste during the holiday season. Established in 1981, Food for Free gathers bulk food from supermarkets, universities, corporate dining halls, farms, wholesalers, and other sources and donates it to people in need.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
WCVB
5 for Good: Flying Santa honors New England Coast Guard families
BOSTON — Flying Santa is a tradition honoring Coast Guard families that dates back to the 1929. Brian Tague, president of Friends of Flying Santa, said it all began with Captain William Wincapaw, a Maine floatplane pilot. "As a gesture of appreciation on Christmas Day in 1929, he put...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts high school student recognized for saving woman’s life at Wendy’s
When a Massachusetts high school student walked into a Wendy’s for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. According to Superintendent David DiBarri, Northeast Metro Tech senior Sebastian Cadavid was...
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire
Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesda…
BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000
BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000. Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
