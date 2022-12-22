ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc57.com

Roads closed in St. Joseph County through Saturday morning

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is closing certain roads because of high winds and severe drifting. These roads will be closed through the night before law enforcement reevaluates conditions Saturday morning. The following roads are closed:. Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas roads. Cleveland...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. This comes as the county was elevated on Friday night to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of travel advisory, which is a “Warning.” This means that you are advised to refrain from all travel and comply with necessary emergency measures.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police respond to Christmas morning crash

INDIANA (WEHT) — Police and first-responders were on scene of an early morning crash on Christmas Day. Indiana State Police Jasper Post shared a photo of the accident, which appeared to involve a pickup truck that flipped off the highway. Officers say the crash happened on I-64 eastbound near the 54 mile marker. Luckily, no […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

State Police release final tally of roadway incidents in NW Indiana following 4-day winter storm

INDIANA - The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often "treacherous at best," Indiana State Police said. Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. Through most of that time Porter County was under a Blizzard Warning and officials said the conditions were not worth driving in.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana

Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
abc57.com

Humane Society of St. Joe County in need of cat food

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of St. Joseph County needs canned cat food and is asking for the community's help to stock up. The lobby of the Humane Society is closed because of the Christmas holiday, but donations can be left in the large white bins outside of the front doors.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Indiana State Police: Don't call us about road conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads are about to get really bad, so Indiana State Police are asking that you don't call 911 or local dispatch centers asking about road conditions. Troopers say they're expecting the volume of calls to go up drastically and need the lines to stay...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Businesses, organizations close due to blizzard weather

A number of businesses and organizations will be closed due to blizzard conditions moving through Michiana over the holiday weekend. December 22 - All non-essential county services and facilities will be closed at 2 p.m. December 23 - All county facilities are closed. Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic. December 23...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana

Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

