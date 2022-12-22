Read full article on original website
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan
It’s hard to believe now, but at one point, LeBron was just like any other fan who got to meet the iconic Michael Jordan.
Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner is back home and her loved ones are truly pumped to have her back. Cherelle Griner, the wife of the prominent WNBA star, has been speaking publicly since Brittney's imprisonment. She's obviously overjoyed to have her back now. But Cherelle Griner is actually not Brittney Griner's first wife....
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
thecomeback.com
Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding
When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday
Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
“This one pissed me off a little bit” — Darvin Ham blames the Lakers’s loss to the Hornets on self-inflicted mistakes
Ham added that the team can't always expect their superstars to put on a cape and save the day.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Klay Thompson Dismisses Ja Morant's Trash Talk
Klay Thompson didn't even hear about Ja Morant's trash talk.
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
"Tim Duncan? I don’t know, That’s a tough one" — Giannis Antetokounmpo on possibly becoming the Tim Duncan of today's NBA
The Greek Freak may not say it out of humility but his coaches saw the similarities between him and The Big Fundamental.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Hornets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Charlotte. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Hornets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
