ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is back home and her loved ones are truly pumped to have her back. Cherelle Griner, the wife of the prominent WNBA star, has been speaking publicly since Brittney's imprisonment. She's obviously overjoyed to have her back now. But Cherelle Griner is actually not Brittney Griner's first wife....
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday

Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
696K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy