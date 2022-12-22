30 Akron-Canton Regional Airport employees ordered to repay improper overtime

More than two dozen employees with the Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority were improperly paid more than $7,000 for overtime, according to a report by the state auditor's office.

The auditor issued a finding for recovery of $7,570 against the employees after they were paid for overtime hours worked during weeks when they also claimed paid leave, contrary to the authority’s policies, said Auditor of State Keith Faber.

The issue was identified as part of a review of the Airport Authority’s financial activities in 2021.

Under the Airport Authority’s adopted Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual, employees are to be paid 1 1/2 times their regular rate for time worked greater than 40 hours a week. The policy states that “paid sick leave, paid vacation and lunch periods shall not be considered time worked" in calculating overtime.

However, auditors determined that 30 employees received overtime pay, with values ranging from $8 to $1,085, without consideration of paid sick and/or vacation leave used during the same week.

The employees involved, along with the Vice President of Finance and Administration James Krum and the Airport Authority’s Bonding Company, are liable for Thursday’s finding for recovery.

In their official response to the audit, the airport authority noted that it has a corrective plan in place to remedy the overpayment of overtime compensation and an updated employee handbook that “should eliminate future issues from arising,” according to information from the state auditor's office.

"There was a small discrepancy between payroll procedures and our handbook procedures as it pertained to overtime calculations," said Lisa Dalpiaz, the vice president of marketing and air service development. "The policy was reviewed and updated after the audit year. The over payment amount will be repaid in full by the affected employees within the next two weeks."

