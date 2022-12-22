Trae Young Could Be Traded According to Rival Executives

NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could trade Trae Young

Major League Baseball isn't the only professional sports league with winter meetings. Currently, executives from every NBA team are in Las Vegas for the league's annual G League Winter Showcase.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report , rival executives believe All-NBA point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the situation does not improve with the Atlanta Hawks.

Young is only 24 years old and is under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early termination option after the 2025-26 season.

Trae Young dribbling past DeMar DeRozan. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday morning, Travis Schlenk stepped aside as team president to take on a senior advisory role. General manager Landry Fields is now in charge of the front office after joining the organization two years ago. Haynes' article states that Young and Fields meet routinely and have a great relationship.

After Atlanta traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the team immediately went on a cost-cutting spree. Despite team governor Tony Ressler saying he wasn't afraid of the luxury tax, the organization's actions have indicated otherwise.

After last night's disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta is now 16-16. To make matters worse, Young is shooting the worst percentages of his career. This is undoubtedly the most perilous time in recent memory for the Atlanta Hawks.