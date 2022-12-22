Read full article on original website
Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms
Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers. That followed nearly 2,700 canceled flights on Thursday. Just over 1,000 flights have already been canceled for Saturday, according to flight tracking website...
Airlines cancel more than 12,000 flights during severe winter storms and scramble to rebook holiday travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit many U.S. airports leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease over the weekend as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Sunday but federal officials warned...
Southwest cancels 60% of flights while air travel disruptions ease elsewhere after storms
Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday. Bitter cold, high winds and snow slowed operations down at airports across the U.S. Flight cancellations eased but disruptions lingered at the end of the weekend. Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the...
Death toll rises to at least 55 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime" blizzard has killed at least 55 people in the United States, including 25 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday morning. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
These are the 10 most popular ski destinations in North America—7 of them are in the Rocky Mountains
Whether it's your first time on a pair of skis or you're hitting the slopes for an annual vacation, you can make planning your next trip a little easier by starting with a list of the most popular destinations. In an exclusive to CNBC Make It, HomeToGo, a vacation rental...
China to scrap Covid quarantine rule for inbound travelers
Travelers entering China will still have to undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure, however, the health authority said. China's management of Covid-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting...
