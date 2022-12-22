ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

CNBC

Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms

Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers. That followed nearly 2,700 canceled flights on Thursday. Just over 1,000 flights have already been canceled for Saturday, according to flight tracking website...
INDIANA STATE
CNBC

Death toll rises to at least 55 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime" blizzard has killed at least 55 people in the United States, including 25 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday morning. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CNBC

China to scrap Covid quarantine rule for inbound travelers

Travelers entering China will still have to undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure, however, the health authority said. China's management of Covid-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting...

