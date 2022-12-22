When is Kwanzaa 2022? Everything to know about the weeklong holiday

Habari gani, Greater Cincinnati?

The Swahili saying, which translates to "How are you?" is the popular greeting for the celebration known as Kwanzaa.

The weeklong holiday honoring African culture, heritage and tradition occurs annually between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, with celebrations taking place across the country.

Here's everything you need to know about Kwanzaa 2022.

When is Hanukkah 2022?Everything to know about the Jewish holiday

How did Kwanzaa begin?

According to USA TODAY, Maulana Karenga, an Africana studies professor at California State University, founded Kwanzaa in 1966.

Karenga added an extra letter to the last word of the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits," in honor of the seven children who attended one of the first Kwanzaa celebrations, Encyclopedia Brittanica reports.

The decades-old holiday is inspired by African harvest festivals. It's mainly celebrated in North America and the Caribbean, and is a nonreligious, secular holiday.

How is Kwanzaa celebrated?

Seven principles represent each day of Kwanzaa:

Umoja or unity. Kujichagulia or self-determination. Ujima or collective responsibility. Ujamma or cooperative economics. Nia or purpose. Kuumba or creativity. Imani or faith.

Seven candles in shades of red, green and black correspond with the days. They are held in a kinara, which is a candleholder used specifically for Kwanzaa. Other symbols typically included in Kwanzaa celebrations are fruits, nuts, vegetables, a straw mat, a communal cup and a Pan-African flag.

Kwanzaa can be celebrated in family gatherings, communal settings or alone. As long as you reflect on its principles, light the candles and have a karamu, or feast, you are celebrating the spirit of Kwanzaa. The karamu, typically held Dec. 31, usually includes gumbo, okra, plantains, couscous and other diasporic dishes.

Entertainment:Things to do on Christmas weekend in Cincinnati. What's open, closed

Handmade gifts are also traditionally given to children on the last day of Kwanzaa.

Why are the Kwanzaa colors red, green and black?

Red, green and black are the colors of the Pan-African flag created by civil rights leader Marcus Garvey. The purpose of the flag is to unite individuals across the African diaspora, NPR reports.

Each color of the flag symbolizes the global Black experience. Red represents the blood of Africans, black symbolizes all Black people and green represents land.

Today, the flag symbolizes unity and independence for Black communities worldwide.

Travel:These cute towns near Cincinnati are full of holiday spirit 🎄

When is the Umoja Festival in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati's Umoja Festival is from 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at the Woodlawn Recreation Center, located at 10050 Woodlawn Blvd.