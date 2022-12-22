Miami is the state's mythical recruiting champ | Whitley

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An hour after Billy Napier was supposed to take the stage at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the lectern was still empty. It was the last thing Florida fans wanted to see on signing day.

Was it a last-minute glitch, probably with prized quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada? Was Nike founder Phil Knight offering Rashada a lifetime supply of Air Jordans if he’d sign with Oregon?

The anxiety ended shortly after 5 p.m. Rashada’s letter of intent had arrived, and we could prematurely declare Napier’s first full recruiting effort a success.

Just not as successful as Mario Cristobal’s at Miami. But better than Mike Norvell’s at FSU. Pending further developments, of course, which are sure to develop.

Judging a program’s future based on signing day has always been a fool’s errand. If all a school needs are top-five classes, TCU wouldn’t be within 1,000 miles of this year’s playoff.

Recent: Florida gets swamped in the desert, falling to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

More: Messi is king of the World Cup, but it's still Tiger's sports world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOTrM_0jrZcSiO00

That said, nothing is more important than talent acquisition. It’s just harder than ever to gauge that process.

There used to be one signing day in February. Recruits stuck around for four years. There was no transfer portal.

Poaching other teams' rosters was considered ungentlemanly. Turning a 17-year-old with a rocket arm into an instant millionaire was against the rules.

Now, there’s the early signing day in December. The late signing day in February. Disgruntled players will be looking to transfer through mid-January.

Drone footage shows there are about 3,000 portal immigrants looking for football asylum. Homeland Security isn’t even pretending the border is under control.

The mayhem isn’t over until the final booster check clears in a few months. Until then, the recruiting championship is more mythical than ever.

That’s my way of saying people shouldn’t overreact to this week’s developments, but who am I kidding? There’s been a festival of social media gloating and acrimony.

Fans are irate that School X has swooped in and bought Recruit Y. Unless School X is their school and Recruit Y will be their new shutdown cornerback. Then it’s all good.

In the spirit of snap judgments, allow me to pretend I’m a recruiting guru and grade the schools most near and dear to our hearts.

Miami: A-plus

Mario Cristobal is known as a great recruiter and so-so coach. So far, he’s living up to that reputation. Miami’s NIL is so good, uber-booster John Ruiz should be made an honorary Texas A&M booster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpSnr_0jrZcSiO00

Miami’s top-five class has an Aggies 2.0 feel to it. Jimbo Fisher finished with the greatest recruiting class in history last February. All anyone could talk about in the fall was whether A&M would buy Fisher out of his $85 million contract.

Cristobal’s making Jimbo-like money. What will he do with penthouse-quality talent?

Florida: B

The Gators were up to No. 8 in recruiting rankings last month but didn’t have much of a finishing kick. The big news this week was Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz transferring in. Given his spotty resume with the Badgers, Gator fans don’t know whether to cheer, laugh or cry.

Overall, UF signed a class 96% of schools would kill for. But that 4% includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. Such is life in the SEC.

FSU: B-minus

Rivals ranked the class 29th. Ouch. But recruiting services don’t typically factor transfers into their equations, and few teams have mined the portal better than FSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeJ88_0jrZcSiO00

Norvell signed six portal refugees Wednesday to go along with 16 high schoolers. If the Seminoles have any hope of reviving their glory days, they’ll need more blue-blood recruits. But you can’t say Norvell’s talent-acquisition philosophy isn’t working.

UCF: B

We’re grading on a curve here because nobody expects the Knights to charm five-stars out of signing with Alabama or Ohio State. They did nab Osceola offensive tackle John Walker, whom real recruiting gurus say is UCF’s best signee since Daunte Culpepper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sqhU_0jrZcSiO00

UCF also flipped defensive end Isaiah Nixon from the Gators. Those are the types of players the Knights will need in the Big 12.

Don’t take these grades too seriously. The only accurate one would be an I for Incomplete.

There will still be a lot of roster-shaking going on until the end of spring practice.

But based on Wednesday, the Hurricanes have shown they can acquire talent better than any team in the state.

Now, more than any other team, Miami needs to show it knows what to do with it.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Miami is the state's mythical recruiting champ | Whitley

