Escambia County, FL

Cold weather shelters open in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties ahead of hard freeze

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
As Northwest Florida braces for a blast of arctic air set to move into the area, local groups are preparing to open cold weather shelters in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Both counties are under a hard freeze warning beginning Friday through Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s for much of Northwest Florida beginning in the early hours of Friday morning.

On top of the cold temperature, strong winds late Thursday through Saturday are expected to bring wind chill effects with "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits and can lead to hypothermia if a person is outdoors, the weather service said.

Both counties have announced the locations of cold weather shelters for individuals who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their homes.

Shelters in Escambia County

Anyone in Escambia County can call 211 to find out information about cold weather shelters in the county. The following organizations have opened cold weather shelters according to Escambia County:

For men only: Waterfront Rescue Mission

According to the county, the shelter will open when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. They will open additional areas of the campus with cots for cold weather emergency sheltering. They will also be open all day long, Thursday through Sunday, as a warming center for anyone.When women come to the shelter, ReEntry Alliance Pensacola will work to coordinate overnight sheltering.

  • Located at 348 W. Herman St.
  • Phone number: 850-478-4027

For women and children only: REAP Lodge

The REAP Lodge will house additional women and children utilizing cots in their central room when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

  • Located at 1310 N. S St.
  • Phone number: 850-741-2693

For men with children, families: REAP Maxwell Center

REAP Maxwell Center will open its lobby area to men with children, couples and families when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

  • Located at 1000 W. Blount St.
  • Phone number: 850-332-6677

Shelters in Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County has one cold weather shelter operating and the county announced this week it would operate with extended hours beginning Thursday at 4 p.m.

Ferris Hills Baptist Church

The shelter will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and remain open 24 hours a day until 8 a.m. Monday. The only animals allowed in the shelter are service animals with proof of a rabies vaccine. No one will be admitted into the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement.

  • Located at 6848 Chaffin St., Milton
  • Phone number for volunteers: 850-623-3500, then press 6

