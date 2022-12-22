ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to track snow plows throughout Johnson County

By Sydnie Savage
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — As a dangerous winter storm brings snow, ice and strong winds to the Midwest, cities across Johnson County are using GPS technology to track snow plow routes in real time.

For more information on how to track snow plows in your area, check out the links below:

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Merriam: The City of Merriam clears snow and ice from about 124 lane miles. Residents can enter their address into the city’s snow removal map to see which roads are in the process of being cleared.

Olathe: With a snow removal plan dubbed “SnOlathe,” city crews are working around the clock to clear snow and ice from the streets. You can follow the route of city snow plows online.

Overland Park: Overland Park’s Public Works Department clears snow from roughly 2,000 lane miles of streets and bridges. You can see when snow plows are expected to clear your neighborhood using the city’s storm operation map .

In Shawnee, residents can enter their address into the city’s snow removal operations map to see what streets in their neighborhood have been cleared in the last 12-24 hours.

Anyone traveling across Kansas can find information on current road conditions using the KanDrive map .

Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
