How to track snow plows throughout Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — As a dangerous winter storm brings snow, ice and strong winds to the Midwest, cities across Johnson County are using GPS technology to track snow plow routes in real time.

For more information on how to track snow plows in your area, check out the links below:

Merriam: The City of Merriam clears snow and ice from about 124 lane miles. Residents can enter their address into the city’s snow removal map to see which roads are in the process of being cleared.

Olathe: With a snow removal plan dubbed “SnOlathe,” city crews are working around the clock to clear snow and ice from the streets. You can follow the route of city snow plows online.

Overland Park: Overland Park’s Public Works Department clears snow from roughly 2,000 lane miles of streets and bridges. You can see when snow plows are expected to clear your neighborhood using the city’s storm operation map .

Shawnee:

In Shawnee, residents can enter their address into the city’s snow removal operations map to see what streets in their neighborhood have been cleared in the last 12-24 hours.

Anyone traveling across Kansas can find information on current road conditions using the KanDrive map .

